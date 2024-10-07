Super League Grand Final to stay at Old Trafford until 2027 after Rugby League Commercial and Man Utd sign new contract

The Super League Grand Final will remain at Old Trafford until at least 2027 after a new deal was signed.

Rugby League Commercial and Manchester United penned a three-year contract ahead of the men's Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ from 5pm on Saturday (6pm kick-off).

Old Trafford was the venue for the first Grand Final in 1998, when Jason Robinson's famous try secured victory for Wigan Warriors.

Since then, Old Trafford has been the home of the Super League Grand Final, apart from 2020 when it was hosted at the KCOM Stadium in Hull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's perfect timing for us to be able to confirm this extension of Super League's partnership with Manchester United ahead of Saturday's Grand Final, as we look forward to another fantastic occasion at Old Trafford this weekend, with our biggest Grand Final crowd for at least seven years," said Rhodri Jones, the managing director of RL Commercial.

"Rugby League's relationship with Old Trafford stretches back well beyond the Super League era, and since 1998 it has gone to another level as the Grand Final has become established, with so many unforgettable moments - including the brilliance of Rob Burrow in two Player of the Match performances for Leeds Rhinos.

"One of the highlights of the 2024 Betfred Super League Grand Final will be the introduction of the Rob Burrow Award for the player of the match, which made Rob so happy when it was announced before the start of this season.

"It will be another opportunity for Rugby League to remember Rob, and also to pay tribute to all the other players who have won the Harry Sunderland Trophy at Grand Finals, and before that Premiership and Championship Finals, since it was introduced in 1965."

Only four teams have won the Super League Grand Final - Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Bradford Bulls, and Leeds Rhinos. Another five teams havereached the final but are yet to lift the coveted trophy.

Collette Roche, chief operating officer at Manchester United, added on the new deal: "We are proud to continue the tradition of hosting the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford for another three years. It is always a special event in the national sporting calendar and this weekend will be particularly poignant with tributes being paid to the late Rob Burrow and so many other Rugby League legends."

