Tara Jones: St Helens legend ends playing career to become full-time rugby league referee

Tara Jones is St Helens Women's leading appearance maker; she in April became the first woman to referee a senior RFL men's fixture; watch this year's Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR live on Sky Sports from 5pm this Saturday
Monday 7 October 2024 13:01, UK
St Helens hooker Tara Jones has announced her retirement as a player to become a full-time match official with the Rugby Football League.
Jones, St Helens Women's leading appearance maker, became the first woman to referee a senior RFL men's fixture in April when she took charge of the Betfred League One fixture between Oldham and Cornwall at Boundary Park.
The 28-year-old, capped 14 times by England, has also appeared as a touch-judge in a number of Betfred Super League fixtures.
Jones told her Saints team-mates of her decision before her side's Women's Super League Grand Final defeat to York Valkyrie on Sunday.
RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham said: "It's been a big decision for her to retire from a fantastic club and international playing career after this weekend's Women's Super League Grand Final.
"She's had a brilliant season as a match official, becoming the first female official to referee men's League One and touch judge men's Super League.
"This significant appointment will see Tara become the first woman to join our full-time squad, since its inception in 2006."
England Women head coach Stuart Barrow added: "Tara has been an outstanding player for club and country, at such an exciting time for Women's Rugby League - and she was an integral part of our 2022 World Cup campaign.
"It has taken remarkable dedication and commitment to combine that with her development as a match official."
Watch the Super League Grand Final this Saturday at Old Trafford on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ with coverage from 5pm, before kick-off at 6pm. Stream the Grand Final and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.