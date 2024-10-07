Tara Jones: St Helens legend ends playing career to become full-time rugby league referee

St Helens hooker Tara Jones has announced her retirement as a player to become a full-time match official with the Rugby Football League.

Jones, St Helens Women's leading appearance maker, became the first woman to referee a senior RFL men's fixture in April when she took charge of the Betfred League One fixture between Oldham and Cornwall at Boundary Park.

The 28-year-old, capped 14 times by England, has also appeared as a touch-judge in a number of Betfred Super League fixtures.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League Grand Final between St Helens and York Valkyrie

Jones told her Saints team-mates of her decision before her side's Women's Super League Grand Final defeat to York Valkyrie on Sunday.

RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham said: "It's been a big decision for her to retire from a fantastic club and international playing career after this weekend's Women's Super League Grand Final.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"She's had a brilliant season as a match official, becoming the first female official to referee men's League One and touch judge men's Super League.

"This significant appointment will see Tara become the first woman to join our full-time squad, since its inception in 2006."

Image: Jones took charge of the Betfred League One fixture between Oldham and Cornwall in April

England Women head coach Stuart Barrow added: "Tara has been an outstanding player for club and country, at such an exciting time for Women's Rugby League - and she was an integral part of our 2022 World Cup campaign.

"It has taken remarkable dedication and commitment to combine that with her development as a match official."

Watch the Super League Grand Final this Saturday at Old Trafford on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ with coverage from 5pm, before kick-off at 6pm. Stream the Grand Final and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.