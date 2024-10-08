Super League: Mikey Lewis named Man of Steel and Georgie Hetherington Woman of Steel at 2024 season awards

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis has been named the 2024 Super League Man of Steel ahead of the side's historic debut appearance in the Grand Final, live on Sky Sports on Saturday.

York Valkyrie's Georgie Hetherington, meanwhile, claimed the Woman of Steel prize after a stunning season of her own which ended with the player-of-the-match award in her side's Women's Super League Grand Final triumph against St Helens last Sunday.

Leeds Rhinos' Josh Butler won the Wheels of Steel award for the Wheelchair Super League.

In Super League's end-of-season awards ceremony in Leeds on Tuesday night, half-back Lewis was crowned the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel for this year having been a central figure in Hull KR's stunning surge to their first Grand Final against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford on Saturday at 6pm.

The 23-year-old finished third in the regular-season try-scoring charts with 19, in addition to kicking 70 goals for a total of 216 points. Lewis also features prominently in a range of other statistical categories, including tackle busts and clean breaks.

The Rovers homegrown product becomes the second Hull KR player to be named Man of Steel in the award's 47-year history, after Gavin Miller, the Australian loose forward who was the first overseas winner in 1986.

Lewis beat Warrington full-back Matt Dufty and Salford half-back Marc Sneyd, who were also shortlisted for the award.

In an emotional tribute to his parents after receiving the award as he recalled finding out as a teenager that he did not have a place in the then-City of Hull Academy, Lewis recalled that he had told them: "I'm done."

"It was probably the hardest thing to do," said Lewis.

"I just had to be honest with myself, I thought I wasn't good enough, and the support that they gave me gave me a kick up the backside and I had to sort myself out because all I wanted to do is be a rugby league player. I've done that and I just want to repay them."

Completing a prestigious Hull KR double, Willie Peters was voted Super League Coach of the Year.

With York's Hetherington crowned Woman of Steel, Matty Smith of St Helens was voted Women's Super League Coach of the Year.

