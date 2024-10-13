Wheelchair Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos complete unbeaten season after comeback victory over Halifax Panthers

Leeds Rhinos clinched their first Wheelchair Super League title since their treble-winning season of 2021 on Sunday, surging back from a 12-point deficit late in the first half to gain revenge on Halifax Panthers for a Grand Final defeat two years ago.

That was the first of two consecutive Grand Final losses for the Rhinos, who were beaten by Wigan Warriors last season, so there were emotional scenes after they had scored six tries in a dazzling second-half performance at Hull University's Allam Sports Centre.

Leeds' trio of England World Cup winners were to the fore, with two tries each for Tom Halliwell and Nathan Collins, and a hat-trick for Josh Butler, who was this week awarded the Wheels of Steel as the season's outstanding individual.

Collins also kicked eight goals from nine attempts for a personal points tally of 24, and he was awarded the Player of the Match award by the Sky Sports commentary team for a performance which also featured a number of brilliant try-scoring passes.

"In that second half Nathan and Josh really switched it on," said James Simpson MBE, the Rhinos coach and former England international.

"Maybe last year we built up the Grand Final too much. This year we were much more relaxed - and that's our 10th trophy since the Wheelchair Super League was launched in 2019."

There were also tries for Leeds' captain and Wales international Jodie Boyd-Ward, and for Nathan Mulhall, a schoolteacher in Halifax who joined the Rhinos from his hometown club two years ago.

"It means so much to be captain of this team," said Boyd-Ward. "I know we were behind at half-time, but I always had faith that we'd come through."

Collins had squeezed in for the game's opening score but the Panthers surged back, with their captain Wayne Boardman laying on tries for Joseph Calcott and Rob Hawkins. When France international Jeremy Bourson scored a spectacular long-range try down the left flank, Hawkins added the second of his three conversions to establish a 22-10 lead.

But Collins scored his second to reduce the Rhinos' half-time deficit to six points, and within 10 minutes of the restart they were back ahead - although Halifax kept battling with Hawkins completing a hat-trick to end with 18 points.

In the first game of a double header at Hull University's Allam Sports Arena, Sheffield Eagles had clinched a dramatic Championship Final against Gravesend Dynamite 38-36 in extra-time.

The Eagles are expected to apply for a place in the Betfred Wheelchair Super League next season after recent confirmation that the elite competition will expand from five teams to eight from 2025.