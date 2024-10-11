Super League Grand Final 2024: Wigan Warriors beat Hull KR 9-2 to be crowned back-to-back champions

Wigan Warriors were crowned back-to-back Super League champions with a 9-2 victory over Hull KR in the Grand Final.

It was a sensational solo effort from Bevan French that gave the Warriors the lead, the 2023 Man of Steel darting through two tackles to dive over and Adam Keighran converting to go 6-0 up.

They then increased their advantage by a point right on the half-time klaxon, Harry Smith sending the drop goal over for a 7-0 scoreline at the break.

Hull KR's best first-half chance came as Mikey Lewis thought he had scored in the 10th minute, but it was ruled out after a video referee check.

As an attritional contest between Super League's two best sides continued, a Lewis penalty was matched by Keighran to bring the score to 9-2 in front of the 68,173-strong crowd, the Stretford End bouncing as the Wigan fans realised they were on the precipice of history.

The victory for the Warriors means they have won the World Club Challenge, League Leaders' Shield, Challenge Cup and Grand Final in the space of a calendar year, something that hasn't been done since 1998.

Story of the Grand Final

As the electric atmosphere engulfed the 'Theatre of Dreams', Jerusalem ringing around the crowd, and Rob Burrow's children presenting the newly-renamed player of the match trophy, it was clear that this was going to be a Grand Final to remember.

Following the early big hits, the match quickly descended into a game of attritional chess, big kicks coming as both sides tried to gain the advantage.

The Robins thought they had broken the deadlock after 10 minutes when star-man Mikey Lewis reached over, but after a check from the video referee, Tyrone May had knocked on in the build-up and the score stayed deadlocked at 0-0.

As a wrestle for momentum continued and the Robins looked on top, the Warriors turned to the ever-dangerous French and he came up with an opening score to rival the best ever Grand Final tries in the 22nd minute, using his silky footwork to breakthrough two tackles and race in to dive under the sticks, Keighran adding the extras for a 6-0 lead.

Wigan thought they had increased their advantage just three minutes later as Liam Marshall picked up his own kick to dive in at the corner but on video referee analysis there was an offside from Luke Thompson, leaving Wigan with just a converted try advantage.

KR kept coming and had their chances but couldn't turn it into points and after a penalty for a high shot then a knock on as Ryan Hall went for the interception, Smith sent the drop goal flying over on the half-time hooter to go in 7-0 up at the break.

As Wigan came back out for the second 40, they had officially not conceded a try in over five hours of rugby, their dominant defence continuing on the big stage.

It is not that the Robins were without opportunities, but they squandered them, handling errors costing them chances to put points on the board.

A penalty on the 56th minute as Thompson hit Elliot Minchella late gave the Robins a penalty, which Lewis slotted over to bring the score to 7-2, their decision to go for goal showing the infallibility of the defensive line they were facing.

However, it was then Lewis' turn to put in a dangerous tackle, this one on Wigan captain Liam Marshall, the Warriors getting their seven-point lead back just four minutes after losing it with a Keighran conversion.

The Warriors looked certain to be in again in the 65th minute as Jai Field used his pace to break down the edge and send the pass to Jake Wardle but Ryan Hall came up with an almighty try-saving tackle, forcing Wardle to knock on in the wet conditions.

With the weather making things tricky, the Robins continued to try and chance their arm with just 15 minutes remaining but handling once again cost them when trying to enter Wigan territory, Matt Peet's side then pinning them with no space to manoeuvre.

The clock continued to kick down and as the Hull KR fans hops faded, the Stretford End celebrated, Wigan writing their name into the history books once again, their star player French picking up the inaugural Rob Burrow award as player of the match.

