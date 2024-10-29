England set to welcome Australia for rugby league Ashes series in 2025

England are set to welcome Australia in 2025 for the first rugby league Ashes series in over 20 years, with "initial conversations" already held.

The previous Ashes series took place in 2003 as Australia swept Great Britain 3-0 with wins in Wigan, Hull and Huddersfield.

Next year's showdown was due to be take place down under but is now likely to head to the United Kingdom.

A tour was pencilled in for 2020 ahead of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup but was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"RL Commercial can confirm­ initial conversations have been held with the ARLC about the possibility of an historic Ashes series being played in England in 2025," read a statement from the Rugby Football League's commercial arm.

"We are excited by the possibility of bringing the Kangaroos to these shores for a three-match series for the first time in over 20 years, and are starting work on the feasi­bility of such a tour."

England last played Australia at home in 2016 as part of that year's Four Nations Tournament, which also included New Zealand and Scotland.

The Kangaroos beat England 36-18 at The London Stadium.