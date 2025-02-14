Super League: Michael Buffer, Las Wigan Chapel and bonkers 1-0 scorelines as new season begins

If someone had said to me that the 2025 Super League season would start with a 1-0 scoreline after the players were announced onto the field by the legendary Michael Buffer, I would have told you you have the wrong sport. But this season is a little bit different for rugby league...

With a monumental festival of rugby league action in Las Vegas on the horizon on March 1, Wigan Warriors - alongside their Sin City opponents Warrington Wolves - went all out to show that Super League has the X Factor and drama befitting of the entertainment capital of the world.

But not even they would have predicted how the 'Battle of the Borough' between Wigan and local rivals Leigh Leopards would have unfolded.

After a tour around the 'Las Wigan Chapel', adorned with NFL helmets for both clubs, all of Wigan's trophies currently in their locker and a look at some Vegas-themed bucket hats from the teams, I walked down the aisle to be greeted with stained glass windows of a warrior and a wolf.

Although my walk down the aisle did not end in the customary marriage that a Vegas chapel so often sees, I was taken aback by the sense of gravity you could already feel on what would be a seminal night for Super League.

Once I made my way out of the chapel and had done a tour of the fan park, the moment was nearly upon us. The one and only Michael Buffer was going to announce the players onto the field.

Image: Las Wigan Chapel was a highlight of the night, adorned with NFL gear, all the trophies and tons of memorabilia

The crowd were already hyped up to epic proportions but that was taken up a notch when the legendary announcer said those immortal words: 'Let's get ready to rumble!'

Words recognised the world around and then some, Super League was cementing itself with a moment that could be recognised by popular culture.

With Buffer then leaving the field, it was time for battle and with the star power on show in both Wigan and Leigh's outfits, a tough and high-scoring encounter would have been expected. The Warriors and Leopards decided to write history in a different way.

A scoreline of an almost unbelievable 0-0 after 80 minutes, Gareth O'Brien was the hero as he sent over a drop goal for Leigh in golden point extra-time to earn his side their first win over Wigan since they were promoted back into Super League in 2023.

The records did not stop there. Wigan and Leigh have kicked off the season by serving up the lowest-scoring game in Super League history.

It was also the first time a game has finished 0-0 at the end of regular time in the competition's 30-year history, and Leigh's 1-0 victory in golden point extra-time is the first time a game has finished with that score.

A remarkable result on a remarkable opening night as Super League shows it does things a little bit differently.

History of lowest scores since 1996 (golden point introduced in 2019) 16/03/1997 Salford City Reds 4-0 Castleford Tigers 10/04/1998 Hull Sharks 6-4 London Broncos 15/06/2007 Salford City Reds 5-2 Harlequins 07/03/2009 Celtic Crusaders 0-4 St Helens 26/02/2010 Salford City Reds 0-7 Bradford Bulls 23/03/2014 Hull FC 0-7 Widnes Vikings 30/08/2019 St Helens 4-0 Castleford Tigers - regular-time win 24/6/2022 Warrington 4-0 Hull F.C.- regular-time win 13/2/2025 Wigan Warriors 0-1 Leigh Leopards - win in golden point (0-0 end of regular time)

After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

