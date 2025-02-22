Sam Burgess: Warrington Wolves head coach suffers visa delays ahead of Super League's historic Las Vegas match

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess remains confident that he will be part of their historic Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next weekend, despite currently being unable to travel to the United States.

The former England international has not yet received a visa to enter the USA for their showdown with Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium, part of a quadruple-header of live matches in Las Vegas on March 1 and all live on Sky Sports.

Burgess revealed earlier this week that his application has been held up and there had been no indication when it might be approved, with it still unclear - as of Saturday morning - whether he will be able to fly with his squad on Sunday as scheduled.

He spent two days in London this week attending appointments at the US embassy, only returning in time for the Wolves' 18-12 victory over Catalans Dragons on Friday night, and his application is still in review.

"I'm not sure at the minute," Burgess told reporters after Wolves' victory, asked when he expects the issue resolved. "It's been a bit of a process over the last couple of days.

"The visa application is in for review. It's been going on a little while. I respect the process and everyone's efforts to get it to this point but it is essentially out of my control at the moment. We'll see what the next 24 hours brings.

"I think I'll get there, there has been a lot of work gone into it. Fingers crossed. If I don't get on the plane Sunday, hopefully I'll not be too far behind the team."

Asked if he knew what the reason for the delay was, he said: "I do but I don't really want to talk about it."

Burgess: 'I'll get to Vegas!'

Burgess, who had a glittering playing career with South Sydney, has been one of the faces of promotion for the Las Vegas event, which also features two games from Australia's NRL and a women's international.

"It's going to be a really enjoyable week for everyone," Burgess told Sky Sports. "I want them to soak it up, take something out of the experience, and deliver a performance over there next Saturday."

On how confident he was of making it to Las Vegas as scheduled, Burgess added: "I've thanked everyone down at the US embassy in London who have put a lot of work into it in the last couple of days.

"I respect the process. It's just down to them and a bit of time. I'm the optimist. I'll get to Vegas, I'll get there…it's just when, that's all! See you in Vegas."

Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream

All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on March 1 from 8.30pm GMT.

After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

