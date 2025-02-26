Sam Burgess: Warrington Wolves 'hopeful' head coach can resolve visa issues for Super League's Las Vegas match
Sam Burgess remains in the UK ahead of Warrington Wolves' historic Betfred Super League clash against Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas on Saturday; Wolves are 'hopeful' that Burgess can get visa approved in time to travel to United States
Wednesday 26 February 2025 12:07, UK
Warrington Wolves remain optimistic that head coach Sam Burgess will resolve visa issues in time to travel to the United States for their historic Super League match in Las Vegas.
Burgess was unable to travel with the squad to Vegas on Sunday for their showdown with Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium, part of a quadruple-header of live matches in Las Vegas on Saturday night and all live on Sky Sports.
The former England international revealed last week that his application had been held up and there had been no indication when it might be approved, with the former England international still in the UK as of Wednesday morning.
He was due to hold a press conference in Las Vegas at 4pm UK time on Wednesday (8am PT) but has been replaced by first-team coach Martin Gleeson, although Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick remains confident that Burgess will make it to the United States.
"Look, we're hopeful," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports. "The application is still in the system. The embassy has been fantastic in terms of accelerating it.
"There are a few hoops we've got to get over but, at this stage, we're confident that he's going to be here come Saturday.
"I don't want to put a number on it at this stage. All I can say is that we're confident, we're doing everything we can. We're engaging with the relative authorities."
Burgess spent two days in London last week attending appointments at the US embassy, while an image posted on social media on Tuesday evening saw him travelling back to the capital with his suitcase.
Over 10,000 rugby league fans have travelled from the UK for the Las Vegas event, which also features two games from Australia's NRL and a women's international, with Fitzpatrick insisting Burgess' visa saga has not overshadowed the week.
"Absolutely not," Fitzpatrick added. "These are the cards that we've been dealt and we'll deal with it accordingly.
"The buzz around the place has not been brought down whatsoever by Sam's visa application. It is what it is, we'll deal with it accordingly and hopefully he'll be here come Saturday."
Burgess has been one of the faces promoting the Las Vegas event and said after Wolves' 18-12 victory over Catalans Dragons on Friday night: "It's going to be a really enjoyable week for everyone.
"I want them to soak it up, take something out of the experience, and deliver a performance over there next Saturday."
Burgess absence would be 'disappointing'
Sky Sports Rugby League presenter Brian Carney, speaking to the "Lost in Las Vegas" podcast:
"It is really fluid - I think that's the best and the fairest way of describing it.
"They'll even tell you, the Warrington administration, there are times that their confidence is growing up into 60 and 70 per cent and then it's dropping down to like 50/50 levels.
"We're all hopeful that Sam Burgess makes it here eventually here. It would be quite the disappointment I think, for everyone, if he ultimately didn't get to coach the Warrington Wolves here."
Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream
All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 8.30pm GMT. After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.
Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.
Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule
- Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)
- NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)
- Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)
- NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)
Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+.