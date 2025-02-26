Sam Burgess: Warrington Wolves 'hopeful' head coach can resolve visa issues for Super League's Las Vegas match

Warrington Wolves remain optimistic that head coach Sam Burgess will resolve visa issues in time to travel to the United States for their historic Super League match in Las Vegas.

Burgess was unable to travel with the squad to Vegas on Sunday for their showdown with Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium, part of a quadruple-header of live matches in Las Vegas on Saturday night and all live on Sky Sports.

The former England international revealed last week that his application had been held up and there had been no indication when it might be approved, with the former England international still in the UK as of Wednesday morning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel express their excitement to see the Super League host a game overseas as Warrington Wolves face champions Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas

He was due to hold a press conference in Las Vegas at 4pm UK time on Wednesday (8am PT) but has been replaced by first-team coach Martin Gleeson, although Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick remains confident that Burgess will make it to the United States.

"Look, we're hopeful," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports. "The application is still in the system. The embassy has been fantastic in terms of accelerating it.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"There are a few hoops we've got to get over but, at this stage, we're confident that he's going to be here come Saturday.

"I don't want to put a number on it at this stage. All I can say is that we're confident, we're doing everything we can. We're engaging with the relative authorities."

Burgess spent two days in London last week attending appointments at the US embassy, while an image posted on social media on Tuesday evening saw him travelling back to the capital with his suitcase.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Over 10,000 rugby league fans have travelled from the UK for the Las Vegas event, which also features two games from Australia's NRL and a women's international, with Fitzpatrick insisting Burgess' visa saga has not overshadowed the week.

"Absolutely not," Fitzpatrick added. "These are the cards that we've been dealt and we'll deal with it accordingly.

"The buzz around the place has not been brought down whatsoever by Sam's visa application. It is what it is, we'll deal with it accordingly and hopefully he'll be here come Saturday."

Burgess has been one of the faces promoting the Las Vegas event and said after Wolves' 18-12 victory over Catalans Dragons on Friday night: "It's going to be a really enjoyable week for everyone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Burgess joked 'we can talk about Vegas now' as he shared his delight about Warrington Wolves' win over Catalans Dragons

"I want them to soak it up, take something out of the experience, and deliver a performance over there next Saturday."

Burgess absence would be 'disappointing'

Sky Sports Rugby League presenter Brian Carney, speaking to the "Lost in Las Vegas" podcast:

"It is really fluid - I think that's the best and the fairest way of describing it.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

"They'll even tell you, the Warrington administration, there are times that their confidence is growing up into 60 and 70 per cent and then it's dropping down to like 50/50 levels.

"We're all hopeful that Sam Burgess makes it here eventually here. It would be quite the disappointment I think, for everyone, if he ultimately didn't get to coach the Warrington Wolves here."

Rugby League in Vegas - how to watch or stream

All the action from the event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday from 8.30pm GMT. After some bumper build-up, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 9.30pm, with Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors from midnight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The NFL season is over but rugby's Super League is here and it's coming to Vegas for the first time

Australian Jillaroos vs England Women will then take place from 2am, with the festival closing out with Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks from 4.30am.

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Full schedule

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+. Stream with NOW.