Warrington Wolves stars relishing 'once-in-a-lifetime' Las Vegas opportunity

When you speak to the playing group at Warrington Wolves, there is one phrase that keeps cropping up when you ask them about playing in Las Vegas: it is a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

While these are professional athletes who have experienced bigger stages than most people, including the likes of Wembley and Old Trafford, there is something a little bit different about heading to the entertainment capital of the world.

When the Wolves play Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports on March 1 at Allegiant Stadium, Super League will be stepping into new ground and so will these players.

They know they are "creating history" and want to soak in every single moment of the experience.

"Oh, buzzing. Obviously, we know how exciting it's going to be. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us and our families," Wolves winger Matty Ashton said.

"All the boys make sure they're putting their best foot forward for that. But we know we've got two big Super League games before that.

"It's just going to be a mad experience for us all. We are creating history by being over there. We want to grow the game and we're happy to be a part of that. We know how special the day is going to be.

"Obviously, it's a league game as well. We're going there for the two points as well as enjoying ourselves and making memories for a lifetime."

While the players can currently only imagine what it is going to be like to walk out in front of a packed stadium in Sin City, the thought alone already has Warrington centre Toby King raring to go.

"So excited. It's once-in-a-lifetime, isn't it, to play in Vegas. It's going to be crazy," King said.

"I think there's like 10,000 Warrington fans [travelling]. I've heard that. I might be exaggerating that, but I don't know. But there's a lot.

"Everyone you speak to in the town are just pumped up for it. They're ready to go, so that won't be too far away.

"It is going to be carnage. I think we sent a few of our staff to go have a look around and the feedback they gave us was, 'get ready, it's going to be once in a lifetime'. There's bars inside the stadium and big clubs inside there.

"Just take it all in, really. We've got a week there so make the most of it. And hopefully put on a show for the American fans.

"All the fans will be going to have a party and we'll be going to go train. I feel like you take it as, you can go to Vegas any time, can't you? You save a bit of money, you can go. But to do it as a player and go there and train out in Vegas at their training facilities and then play at Allegiant Stadium and stuff, you just take it for what it is. You pinch yourself for that alone.

"You might not be there to go and enjoy the Vegas nightlife, but I'm sure we might get a bit of time after the game. But you're getting to go there and experience being a sportsman in Vegas. So I think that makes it pretty special."

Currie: It is like the NFL without pads

What would lure Americans to watch rugby league in Las Vegas? The physicality, the speed, and a similarity to one of their favourite sports: American Football [but without the gear].

That, for Ben Currie, should have the locals turning out for a great spectacle.

"Not many players come the end of their career or in their lifetime get to say they've played in Vegas," Currie said.

"I didn't have any family going, but my brother and my dad have now booked on as well. My dad was never going to miss it, he had to watch me all over the world.

"I'm over the moon, it's great for the club and great for the game.

"Just you saying that gives you goosebumps as well. Hopefully, it's a pack-out. I think we're the first game on. Hopefully, all the fans get in there nice and early and come cheer us on.

"A lot of people say it's like the NFL but without the pads. Obviously, it's a very physical game we play and we don't wear much protection going into it, apart from maybe a head guard or a bit of strapping.

"It's definitely a physical game but also now we're athletes. There's a lot of skill on the show. I'm sure the weather will be good over there so we'll be able to put on a good show for everybody."

Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025 - Saturday March 1 live on Sky Sports

Betfred Super League - Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (9.30pm GMT)

NRL - Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors (12am)

Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Women (2am)

NRL - Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks (4.30am)

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+