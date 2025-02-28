Morgan Knowles: St Helens legend to leave Super League side for NRL club The Dolphins at end of season

Morgan Knowles has announced he will leave St Helens for NRL club The Dolphins at the end of the Betfred Super League season.

The England loose forward, currently in his 11th year in the Saints first team, will depart the club after the expiry of his contract.

Knowles, who joined Saints through the club's scholarship programme as a 14-year-old, will team up with former boss Kristian Woolf at the relatively new NRL side The Dolphins after agreeing a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old said: "St Helens is my club, I was welcomed with open arms as a kid, and I've gone from being a young lad to the man I am now, and that's because of all the people involved at the club.

"Everyone has influenced me as a player in my career and as a person, and I'll forever be grateful to the club for everything they've given me and my family.

"My decision to move on is not something that I took lightly. When the opportunity came up, I did not wish to regret anything when the time comes to retire. I didn't want any ifs, buts or maybes in my mind and it's an opportunity for my family to experience a different way of life too.

"However, it is really hard because I believe in this group we have at Saints and that this year, and in the years ahead, we are going to continue competing for trophies.

"I know there is success on the horizon. To step away from all my friends and such a good place to play, it is extremely hard."

Head coach Paul Wellens commented: "Naturally, we're disappointed that we are losing a good player, but we understand and respect Morgan's decision to explore a different opportunity.

"I think this decision makes Morgan more motivated than he has ever been to go out in the right way."

