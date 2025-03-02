Rugby League in Las Vegas 2025: Wigan Warriors show big-stage experience is key as history made in Vegas

After a week of build-up like no other with fans adorning the streets of Las Vegas in their thousands, Super League has had a well-known fact reinforced: Nobody does it on the big stage like Wigan Warriors.

The storyline by many was pre-written as the back-to-back Grand Final champions took on Warrington Wolves in Sin City - it was expected that two of Super League's juggernauts would grind out a battle in a tough, low-scoring encounter.

Wigan ripped up the script and then some.

You can forgive fans and pundits for expecting the opposite of what occurred at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Wigan started their season with a 1-0, yes 1-0, loss to Leigh Leopards on home soil. Sam Burgess' side came into the game with two, albeit scrappy, wins from two in the early stages of the 2025 season.

However, the Warriors showed that above all, experience pays. Their ability to be unflustered on the big stage is what set them apart from a Warrington side who will be licking their wounds after the international thumping.

Both sides had new moments to savour in a week like no other but one knew how to take it in a little bit differently.

Walking through Las Vegas' famous Freemont Street with thousands of fans packed in - had Wigan done it before? No. But, they had the trophies to their name to know they had nothing to prove. They had won a historic quadruple, they had beaten four-time NRL Champions Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, and they were ready to show that they are world beaters in rugby league with just a third of the salary cap that the NRL has to offer.

Now, switch to Warrington. They walk down Freemont Street knowing they have a point to prove with the big occasion proving too much for them numerous times before. They faced Wigan in the 2024 Challenge Cup and came up short. Rival fans love to sing 'it's always your year'. Now, they were gifted another big stage to show they can win the big moments.

Warrington potentially expected the defence-orientated Wigan that has stolen so many headlines of late with it well documented that Matt Peet's side did not concede a try in over six hours.

Instead, they were met with a powerhouse that wanted to score and then some, eight different players in Tyler Dupree, Abbas Miski, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Jai Field, Jake Wardle, Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall all crossing the whitewash in some fashion in the entertainment capital of the world.

Wigan wanted to put on a show so they did. When they want to grind out a game, like they did against Hull KR in the 2024 Grand Final, they do. They write their own script.

That is what comes with knowing how to perform with the eyes of the world on you, Peet himself expectant that his side would pull it off for the American audience.

"I think both teams tried to play some open rugby and both defences were tested," Peet said.

"It came down to a lot of scramble defence and I am really proud of the performance.

"This group rise to the big occasion and I was confident all week we would perform."

Meanwhile, NRL legend and Warrington head coach Burgess was left wondering how his biggest defeat so far in his time at the club came on such a momentous occasion.

"I was disappointed with the result for sure," Burgess said.

"We have missed an opportunity on a big stage in a big moment.

"We weren't willing to do the hard stuff at the back end of the first half and it cost us the game.

"48 points is really disappointing.

"It is the first time in my time at the club that we have not been in the game.

"It is a new one I am going to have to figure out."

While Warrington may walk away with more questions than answers Super League knows one thing for sure: If you take on Wigan Warriors be ready for anything.

