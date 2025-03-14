Salford Red Devils' financial saga: What has happened so far and what happens next?

The saga surrounding Salford Red Devils' financial situation continues to rumble on but what has happened so far and where do we go from here? Let's take a look...

'Sell players without delay': Sustainability cap introduced

With the 2025 Super League season just around the corner, it was revealed in January that Salford Red Devils had been placed under a £1.2m sustainability salary cap by the RFL and were ordered to start "selling players without delay".

This followed them being granted a £500,000 advance from the RFL's central distribution as agreed upon by other Super League clubs.

The terms of receiving that money meant that Salford were placed under 'special measures' and would only be able to register players up to the £1.2m limit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salford Red Devil's Ryan Brierley discusses the atmosphere and future of the club after they were issued a sustainability cap of £1.2m by the Rugby Football League.

This mean they were unable to register a whole host of their first team squad.

When explaining their finances, Salford said that local funding cuts, which included a promised subsidy from Salford City Council last March, ultimately never came through.

They admitted that this was something they still believed they would be receiving when committing funds to recruitment and pre-season training.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"In November, Salford City Council advised that the subsidy control grant was not available due to funding shortfalls elsewhere, the impact of which was that the club had already committed funds to player and staff recruitment and paid for pre-season preparations including a warm weather camp in Portugal," a statement read.

However, they reassured fans that the club were taking active steps to find new ownership and secure investment to ensure that they could pay back the £500,000 from the central distribution and have the salary cap lifted.

A deal on the eve of the season: takeover by consortium approved

After looking like they would head into the season clouded under financial uncertainty, a last-minute takeover looked to have secured the club's future with a takeover confirmed.

Eight days before their first Super League match of the new season, they announced a deal had been agreed with a consortium to buy 100 per cent of the club which in turn would clear the clubs debts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils.

The consortium is led by businessman Dario Berta, chief executive of investment bank Matanel, in a deal approved by the Community Benefit Society.

The deal was subject to final approval by the RFL.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to Paul King and the existing team within the CBS who have led the club in recent years from celebrating its 150th anniversary, a Betfred Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup final, as well as navigating the club through tricky periods such as Covid," said Berta.

"This is the start of a very bright and successful future for Salford Red Devils. I'm very proud to be involved, and with Chris Irwin (CEO) at the helm, I feel like we have the perfect opportunity to build something special."

As a remnant of the RFL's imposition of the reduced sustainability cap, the club confirmed the takeover deal had not been completed in time to avoid a "selection restriction" for their opening Challenge Cup tie. However, they stated "this will be lifted ahead of the first fixture of the 2025 Betfred Super League season".

However, things were not as rosy as they seemed.

The 82-0 drubbing!

While Salford Red Devils believed their £1.2m sustainability cap would be lifted for their first Super League fixture it was not due to the takeover deal not yet being ratified by the RFL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

That led to them fielding 'predominantly reserve squad players' for their Super League opener against St Helens which resulted in an embarrassing 82-0 loss, with Saints' 15-try romp the biggest winning margin in Super League history.

The likes of Ryan Brierley, Esan Marsters, and Nene Macdonald featured for Salford in the Challenge Cup but the club opted to not play them in the opening Super League fixture, leading to criticism, including from Leigh Leopards CEO Derek Beaumont.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Complete disrespect from Salford Red Devils to the whole of Super League, its stakeholders and fans, it totally impacts the integrity of the comp!" he said.

"What kind of new owners allow a coach to behave in such a way?

"I feel for those players that put the shirt on and gave their all! They should have told him to put one on himself! Disgraceful!"

Following the match, the RFL confirmed a compliance investigation would take place to determine whether Salford had broken operational rules.

Those rules include the requirement that each club "has at all times a squad of players sufficient to meet its obligations in all competitions."

Hope once again? Takeover approved

Five days after their humiliating loss to St Helens, the RFL approved the takeover of Salford Red Devils, clearing the way for them to field a full-strength side against Leeds Rhinos in their second Super League fixture.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

An RFL statement said: "The RFL has today approved the Change of Control and all Owners and Directors Tests whilst also lifting the Sustainability Cap that has applied to Salford Red Devils since they were given an advance on their central distribution in December.

"The club's new ownership group have met the conditions that were necessary."

Although Salford lost 32-6 to the Rhinos, they were more hopeful for the future. That would quickly change.

Failure to pay: Salford staff left with financial uncertainty

When pay day rolled around at the end of February, it was revealed by head coach Rowley that players and staff at Salford had not been paid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos.

That led to the salary cap restriction being reimposed.

Salford were further asked to update and explain to the RFL's Special Measures Committee and representatives from Rugby League Commercial at a meeting on Wednesday morning the current position regarding non-payment of staff, and how this will be rectified as well as a wider update on the club's financial sustainability.

Of course, with the unrest round not being paid, Salford players did not return to full training ahead of their fourth round tie against Castleford fixture in protest at non-payment of wages.

A statement from the club said that the lack of payment was due to "the delay of funding following the takeover with funds currently pending regulatory clearance".

So, a weakened squad against Castleford? Not quite...

Changing the £1.2m!

Remarkably, Salford were granted dispensation to name an almost full-strength squad for their trip to Castleford despite being hit with another salary cap sanction.

Technically Salford were unable to bring in any more players who did not feature in the Challenge Cup game against Midlands Hurricanes last month, but the club convinced the RFL to allow them to replace a number of currently injured or suspended players with new ones.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils.

This means Salford called upon captain Kallum Watkins, Marc Sneyd, and Chris Hill in place of suspended Jayden Nikorima and Joe Shorrocks.

Then, they were paid on the eve of their fixture with Castleford. But by who?

Although the players were finally paid on the eve of the match with Castleford, Salford's remaining staff were still to receive their wages, and rival Super League owners were asking questions to the RFL about where the funds came from.

'Stop the silence'

With so much up in the air after four rounds, Sky Sports Rugby League's Brian Carney and Jon Wilkin called for leaders to break their silence after the "rank" situation of Salford Red Devils' takeover.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin does not hold back with his criticism of Salford's decision to field a team of reserve youngsters for their season opener against St Helens.

"Lots has been written and spoken about the Salford situation this week. The players, we believe, were paid late last night, which was strange timing," Carney said.

"There's been, in my opinion, a distinct lack of communication from the leadership of this game. I haven't heard from any significant figure to explain to people what exactly is going on."

"I think there's silence because it's bad. Anybody could do it in the good times. You're describing a certain style of leadership," added Wilkin.

"I just think the full situation is rank. All of it's rank."

And it was only going to get worse.

Sneyd to Warrington: Salford start to sell star players

On Thursday, it was announced that Marc Sneyd will leave Salford Red Devils to join Warrington Wolves on an 18-month contract.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sneyd leaving the club will see him removed from the club's sustainability cap, which will allow them to register some of the players in their squad who aren't eligible to play as they do not fall under the current sustainability cap.

After confirming the departure of Sneyd, Salford said in a statement: "After communication with the ownership group, the club finds itself in a position where significant funds have been further delayed.

"In order to field a competitive team that is able to meet the sustainability cap, this decision has been reached in the best interest of all parties."

For their Challenge Cup fixture against Bradford Bulls this weekend, Salford only named a 17-player squad, which they have now updated.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What next?

Well, that is the eternal question. Salford fans will be hoping that the delayed "significant funds" will finally come through.

Not only that, after removing restrictions before having to immediately reimpose them, the RFL will want long-term proof that the new owners can keep the club financially stable.

Until then, we will have to wait and see if more high-profile names exit and if the outlook improves for the future of the Red Devils.

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+