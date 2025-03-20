Super League: Adrian Lam's Leigh ready for 'massive' top of the table clash against Hull KR
Thursday 20 March 2025 14:58, UK
Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam says his side's top-of-the-table clash with Hull Kingston Rovers will be "massive" when they meet this weekend.
League leaders Hull KR and second-placed Leigh are the only two unbeaten sides so far this season but that record is likely to disappear after Sunday's match, live on Sky Sports+ from 3pm.
After a remarkable golden-point win over Wigan Warriors in the season-opening round, Leigh beat Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons and drew with Hull FC last time out.
Their impressive run has surprised many but Leigh now face perhaps their toughest challenge yet when they travel to Hull KR, a side they have not beaten since the 2023 Challenge Cup final.
"It's a massive game for the club and me as a coach," Lam told Sky Sports News. "It's good times here at Leigh. It's been a long time since we have been near the top of the table after four rounds.
"With the way this season has unfolded, they are unbeaten and whether we get the win or don't quite get there, there will be a lot to learn from it.
"This will be a challenge for us. They have been on a similar path to us since coming back to the Super League. Going up there and playing well is all we can ask for."
Lam admits nerves at start of season
Lam joined Leigh ahead of 2022, overseeing the club's return to the Super League before leading them to their first major trophy in 52 years when winning the 2023 Challenge Cup.
They finished fifth in the last two seasons of the league phase and reached the semi-finals of the play-offs last year but few expected them to be contending at the top of the table, even at this early stage.
"The town is buzzing here, the stadium is full, the team is winning most weeks. It's probably a golden era for the club in Super League times. With that comes the expectation of winning and we are doing OK at the moment," said Lam.
"I was a bit nervous at the start of the season because you have so many new faces and you don't know what to expect.
"The win against Wigan in the first round was pretty impressive and we got a lot of confidence from that and trust from the players we got in.
"They have settled in really well. We have got a lot of work to do still, we are only young as a group on this journey."
In less positive news for Leigh, Lam confirmed winger Darnell McIntosh is out of action until at least the end of April after he picked up an injury in their Challenge Cup thrashing of Batley Bulldogs.
"He had an incredible off-season. He got injured in our summer camp, so it was his first game back and I was pleased. He scored a try but has popped his AC joint, so will be out for one or two months," he said.
"We still have a few other players out, but the ones who have stepped up have done a great job."
