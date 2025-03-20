Super League: Adrian Lam's Leigh ready for 'massive' top of the table clash against Hull KR

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam says his side's top-of-the-table clash with Hull Kingston Rovers will be "massive" when they meet this weekend.

League leaders Hull KR and second-placed Leigh are the only two unbeaten sides so far this season but that record is likely to disappear after Sunday's match, live on Sky Sports+ from 3pm.

After a remarkable golden-point win over Wigan Warriors in the season-opening round, Leigh beat Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons and drew with Hull FC last time out.

Their impressive run has surprised many but Leigh now face perhaps their toughest challenge yet when they travel to Hull KR, a side they have not beaten since the 2023 Challenge Cup final.

"It's a massive game for the club and me as a coach," Lam told Sky Sports News. "It's good times here at Leigh. It's been a long time since we have been near the top of the table after four rounds.

"With the way this season has unfolded, they are unbeaten and whether we get the win or don't quite get there, there will be a lot to learn from it.

"This will be a challenge for us. They have been on a similar path to us since coming back to the Super League. Going up there and playing well is all we can ask for."

Lam admits nerves at start of season

Lam joined Leigh ahead of 2022, overseeing the club's return to the Super League before leading them to their first major trophy in 52 years when winning the 2023 Challenge Cup.

They finished fifth in the last two seasons of the league phase and reached the semi-finals of the play-offs last year but few expected them to be contending at the top of the table, even at this early stage.

"The town is buzzing here, the stadium is full, the team is winning most weeks. It's probably a golden era for the club in Super League times. With that comes the expectation of winning and we are doing OK at the moment," said Lam.

"I was a bit nervous at the start of the season because you have so many new faces and you don't know what to expect.

"The win against Wigan in the first round was pretty impressive and we got a lot of confidence from that and trust from the players we got in.

"They have settled in really well. We have got a lot of work to do still, we are only young as a group on this journey."

In less positive news for Leigh, Lam confirmed winger Darnell McIntosh is out of action until at least the end of April after he picked up an injury in their Challenge Cup thrashing of Batley Bulldogs.

"He had an incredible off-season. He got injured in our summer camp, so it was his first game back and I was pleased. He scored a try but has popped his AC joint, so will be out for one or two months," he said.

"We still have a few other players out, but the ones who have stepped up have done a great job."

Super League Round 5 Fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

Thursday March 20

8pm: Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants

Friday March 21

7.30pm: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (kick-off at 8pm)

8pm: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC

Saturday March 22

3pm: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons

5pm: Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors (kick-off at 5.30pm)

Sunday March 23

3pm: Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.