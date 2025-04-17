Willie Peters: No extra motivation required for a Hull derby as Hull KR look to keep hold of Super League top spot

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters knows that there is "no extra motivation required" when playing their rivals Hull FC on Friday.

Peters' Robins were flying high in Super League after getting their 2025 Super League season after an incredible six-match unbeaten run.

However, they were brought back down to earth on home turf in a 28-12 loss to reigning champions Wigan last week, giving Hull KR a reminder that the competition has a long way to go.

Meanwhile, Hull FC bounced back from their Challenge Cup derby loss with a statement 28-16 win over Warrington Wolves, giving themselves the opportunity to clinch top spot from their foes with a win on Friday.

While Hull KR are 1-0 up in the derby tally this season, the Black and Whites have a chance to claim top spot from their old enemy and avenge their cup exit on the biggest of stages.

With all that at play, Peters believes that his players will be more motivated than ever, and if they are not, they won't be in a Robins shirt going forward.

"I think it is pretty easy mentally (to get the players going for a derby). You don't have to motivate too much to get them going for these types of games, the motivation will be there," Peters said.

"The atmosphere was electric at the MK Stadium a few weeks ago and it will be huge this week.

"Obviously, they are coming off the back of a great win for them (vs Warrington) so we know what we are expecting in terms of atmosphere.

"As a coach, you don't have to get players motivated this week because you like to think they are already motivated which they will be.

"If we win, we stay top of Super League, if FC win they can go top.

"But it is not about that, it is a derby. If players are looking for motivation this week I certainly won't be picking them moving forward if they are looking for motivation this week."

While Hull KR came up trumps in that 32-16 Challenge Cup win, Peters knows that John Cartwright's side will always be up for a "big game" and will have that same attitude come Friday.

"They are a team that don't go away. They have been in every single game," Peters added.

"We obviously got away with it and got into a good lead but they fought their way back and got back into the game.

"Then the week after they play a very good Warrington team at their place and have a good win.

"I knew beforehand that they have got a lot of experience, they have got big game players, so there is not a great deal more that I learnt because I already knew and respected what they had before we played them and I respect what they have done since.

"Every derby regardless of ladder position is always a significant game in the calendar and we are looking forward to it."

