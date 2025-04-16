Two derbies in the top four: Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, and St Helens ready to deliver on 'rivals' title

When first plays second and third plays fourth in a league, it always means a lot is on the line. Then add in the fact that both matches are two of the most ferocious derbies in world sport.

Ask fans of Hull FC, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, and St Helens, and they will have the Easter weekend circled in their calendar long before fixtures are released for any season.

When discussing their sides chances for the Super League season among their friends or on the terraces they will say "I don't mind as long as we beat that lot on Good Friday".

Families will draw lines in the sand for one day and one day only, their vehement support for their side leaving them unable to communicate with anyone they know of opposition colours until the clash is over.

They are two fixtures steeped in tradition with generations worth of rivalry spilling over into one of the most dramatic 80 minutes of rugby league you can witness.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy rugby league legacies continuing to etch their names into history in 2025...

A city divided: Hull FC vs Hull KR

Friday April 18, 12pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Action

In the only rivalry where the two clubs are from the same city, Hull FC taking on Hull KR is a lesson in fierceness, deep-rooted disdain, and an opportunity to show who is number one not only in the city but in Super League.

Yes, the winner of the 2025 Good Friday derby between these two clubs could potentially end the weekend at the top of the table, Hull KR with the ability to go two points clear at the top, with the Black and Whites relying on St Helens and Wigan to draw.

A win is an opportunity for either side to say 'This city is ours', the Robins 1-0 in the derby tally so far this year after beating their rivals in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals just a few weeks ago.

If Hull FC are going to level up that scoreline they are going to need one of their performances of the season so far, but if John Cartwright's side have shown anything, they have shown that they have a 'never say die' attitude.

Meanwhile, Willie Peters' Hull KR are one of , if not the, team to beat in 2025 and will want to send another statement that this is the season when they finally put the long-awaited trophy in their cabinet.

The flair of the Robins will meet the steel of Hull FC but only one will claim the bragging rights.

The 'official' derby separated by a lump: Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Friday April 18, 2.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event and Action

It is believed that the 19th Earl of Derby sanctioned gave the name 'derby' to just two sporting events. Of course, one is the horse race at Epsom.

The other you ask? Wigan Warriors vs St Helens.

When this rivalry officially began all the way back in 1895, no one could have predicted that two towns separated by around 10 miles and one big hill, affectionately known as 'Billinge lump', would grow into two of the sport's most successful and iconic clubs.

Having competed against each other in 20 major finals, yes 20, both Saints and Wigan know how to breed success, their academies unrivalled by the rest of the competition.

Indeed, that is probably what makes every Good Friday between these two clubs so volatile - two sides filled with local lads who have grown up dreaming of playing in that very fixture. They have gone from screaming for their side in the stands to etching their name on an illustrious list of players to have competed against their foe.

While Wigan are the current Super League standard-bearers, they inherited that title from Saints in 2023 and Paul Wellens' side would love nothing more than making it back-to-back Good Friday wins over the reigning champions.

Expect a bruising battles between two sides that have come to help define the term 'Super League rivalry'.

