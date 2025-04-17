Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR: Fightback extinguished as Super League leaders claim derby spoils

Hull KR extinguished a spirited fightback from 12-man Hull FC as a 28-14 derby victory extended their lead at the top of the Betfred Super League to three points.

Cade Cust's red card for a dangerous tackle on Arthur Mourgue and tries from Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku and Mourgue looked to have settled the 49th Super League Hull derby in Rovers' favour before half-time.

Trailing 16-4 at the break, Hull FC had other ideas and staged a remarkable second-half comeback as two unanswered tries from Tom Briscoe and Jordan Rapana cut the deficit to two with 20 minutes remaining and had the Black and Whites dreaming of the unlikeliest of victories.

But two tries in three minutes from James Batchelor and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves wrestled back control of the contest for good as Hull KR returned to winning ways after their first defeat of the season to Wigan last time out.

A seventh victory in eight matches maintains Hull KR's position at the top of the Super League, and secures a slender 25-24 advantage over Hull FC in the overall derby standings in the Super League era.

Hull KR victors after breathless Hull FC derby

Penalties and errors were the order of the day in a ferocious opening eight minutes dominated by defences, before the first moment of quality saw Hull KR strike first.

Mikey Lewis exploited a numerical advantage down the short side with a show-and-go before he released Oliver Gildart, who had the pace to streak clear of Tom Briscoe and over into the corner.

Hull FC's eagerness to respond would prove to be their undoing, with Cust smashing a shoulder into the jaw of Mourgue while chasing a kick into the in-goal area as the Black and Whites were rightfully reduced to 12 men just after the quarter hour.

It took Hull KR three minutes to put their man advantage to use, Peta Hiku applying the finishing touch to another Lewis-inspired attack after the ball had gone through the hands of Gildart and J Burgess to rub salt into Hull FC wounds.

Jack Ashworth, on for the injured Ed Chamberlain, collected a grubber to get Hull FC on the scoreboard with his first involvement, but Hull KR would have the final word on the half, Mourgue adding their third try to ensure they would reach the interval with a two-score advantage.

John Cartwright's side were not out of it, though, as Hiku was penalised for a ball steal after a captain's challenge, allowing the Airlie Birds to work the ball along the right and get Briscoe over in the corner.

Another successful captain's challenge for the hosts was followed by Rapana scything through the defence, shrugging off several challenges, for a try while Will Pryce booted his first conversion.

The atmosphere reached fever pitch as the difference between the sides was two points but Rovers took the wind out of their rivals' sails with converted tries from Batchelor and Waerea-Hargreaves.

Tyrone May did well to recycle the ball and Batchelor rampaged through a couple of tackles for a 65th-minute try, while moments later Waerea-Hargreaves, who announced this week he will retire at the end of the season, grounded from Lewis' high kick after Briscoe's fumble.

