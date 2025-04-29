Magic Weekend 2025: Fixtures, schedule, TV timings as Super League heads back to St James' Park in Newcastle

Our guide to everything you need to know as the Betfred Super League's Magic Weekend heads back to Newcastle for 2025, with all six matches exclusively live on Sky Sports...

What is Magic Weekend?

First held in 2007, Magic Weekend sees all 12 Super League clubs descend on a single venue to play an entire round of fixtures over two days.

Taking place on the weekend of May 3 and 4 this year, there will be three fixtures played on each day, one after the other. That's right, fans will be treated to three matches back-to-back on both Saturday AND Sunday.

The format has proven so popular that it has been copied around the world, most notably in Australia where the NRL hold a four-day Magic Round at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium each year.

Where is Magic Weekend being played?

Magic Weekend is back on familiar turf for 2025 as Newcastle's St James' Park plays host to the event.

The 'toon' has hosted the occasion seven times previously in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joey Lussick scores the pick of the tries at Magic Weekend for St Helens against Huddersfield the last time we were in Newcastle

In 2024, Magic moved to a different city with Leeds United's Elland Road ground playing host.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and Liverpool's home ground of Anfield are the other former hosts.

What are the fixtures?

The opening day of Magic Weekend starts with a bumper clash between Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons at 3pm. That is followed by Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils at 5.15pm then St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos at 7.30pm.

Day two then sees Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC at 1pm, Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves at 3.15pm, and Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity at 5.30pm.

Magic Weekend fixtures 2025- all exclusively live on Sky Sports May 3 Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons (3pm) Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils (5.15pm) St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm) May 4 Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC (1pm) Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves (3.15pm) Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm)

Who has been playing well?

Heading into Magic Weekend, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors go in as the two in form teams across the competitions. The Robins sit in top spot on 16 points, the Warriors just behind them on 14 and they will want to use their day out in Newcastle to move even further away from the chasing pack.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR

Then you have Leigh Leopards. They have gone under the radar so far but are in a Challenge Cup semi-final and in clear third place- they have never lost at Magic and will want that to continue.

Then, after a disastrous 2024, Hull FC are flying high in fourth and will feel they can pick up more points against Huddersfield Giants, who are yet to win a match yet in 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull FC and Wigan Warriors

Middling in the table. St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have picked up points but not got any really big results as of yet. They are on 10 points alongside Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves, with all four teams looking to keep climbing and hit a real run of form.

Then, out on their own, we have newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity on eight points. Trinity have been much better away from home than away and have got some real scalps on the way so will be buoyant heading to Newcastle.

Then, lurking down the bottom, we have Castleford Tigers on four points, Salford Red Devils on two points, and the Giants on zero. If any three of these teams can pick up a result at St James' Park, it would be massive for their season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rodrick Tai scores for Warrington Wolves in their Super League clash with St Helens

How can I watch Magic Weekend?

Every match of the weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports Action across the weekend and will be available to stream on NOW.

Coverage from St James' Park begins at 2.30pm on Saturday and 12.30pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.