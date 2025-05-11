Women's Challenge Cup: St Helens book fifth consecutive final at Wembley with 10-6 victory over York Valkyrie

St Helens booked their fifth consecutive Women's Challenge Cup final spot at Wembley after beating York Valkyrie 10-6 on Sunday at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

St Helens, who have held the Women's Challenge Cup trophy for the last four years, will face Wigan Warriors on June 7 under the arches.

The first half was closely contested between the current holders and 2024 Women's Grand Final winners, with Faye Gaskin's penalty being the point of difference for the two sides at the break.

Valkyrie's Ellie Williamson produced a brilliant tackle which saved Amy Hardcastle's try and forced the Saints on the back foot in the first half.

Valkyrie carried their momentum into the second half as Rhiannon Marshall had a chance to level the scores with a penalty, but her kick struck an upright, giving Saints some much-needed relief as they retained their lead.

Once Shona Hoyle touched down for the game's first try, with Faye Gaskin completing a difficult conversion, the holders built a clear lead to stay on course for a record-extending fifth consecutive triumph in the competition.

Marshall crashed over beside the posts in the closing stages of the game for a converted try that finally put York on the board and raise their hopes of a comeback.

However, another penalty goal for St Helens - this time from Zoe Harris - allowed them to take a four-point lead with five minutes left in the match, and they managed to hold off York's efforts to progress to the final.