Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to head to Las Vegas in 2026 as Super League representatives

Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos have been chosen as the two Super League clubs to head to Las Vegas in 2026 when rugby league one again descends on Sin City, live on Sky Sports.

Taking place on February 28 2026, four NRL clubs plus the two Super League teams will take part in a huge day of rugby action at Allegiant Stadium, with the two NRL clashes plus the Super League bout all live on Sky Sports.

For the NRL, Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys have been chosen, meaning 16 different clubs will have played in Vegas in the last three years.

The Las Vegas round is a concept that started in 2024 when the NRL took two of its season-opening games to Las Vegas and saw the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles take on South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters face Brisbane Broncos, the Roosters and Sea Eagles coming away with wins.

Then in 2025, Super League joined the party as Wigan Warriors dominated Warrington Wolves in front of quite the atmospheric crowd. That game took place alongside an international between Australia Jillaroos and England Women, plus Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors and reigning champions Penrith Panthers against Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

Now, after bids were put forward by the Rhinos, Robins, plus St Helens, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants to RL Commercial via an application process, it is Willie Peters' and Brad Arthur's sides that will be charged with keeping that Super League party atmosphere going in 2026.

Rhodri Jones, the managing director of RL Commercial, said: "Congratulations to Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos for embracing the unique opportunity provided by taking a Betfred Super League fixture to Las Vegas in 2026 - and for submitting such strong bids to represent British rugby league in Nevada next year.

"It was a huge statement of intent by Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to pursue the opportunity of making history in Vegas in 2025, and it is a credit to the impact they made that we have been able to work so closely with the NRL on ensuring a continued northern hemisphere presence.

"Super League's first Las Vegas fixture delivered a huge spike in profile and glamour for the whole competition, as reflected in the viewing figures on Sky Sports, and in the response from other sports and the wider sporting public.

"It was vital that the two clubs to follow the trail blazed by the Warriors and the Wolves next year would be equally strong representatives of the Betfred Super League and the sport of rugby league, and we are confident in the ability of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to achieve that."

The matches will once again be staged at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium, one of the most high-tech stadia in the world which is located just west of the Strip.

The Allegiant Stadium has been home to a number of iconic events, including Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic overtime Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. This means it has seen Usher perform a half-time show and Taylor Swift on the field celebrating with Travis Kelce following his win.

Talking of Swift, the Allegiant was also a stop on her epic Eras Tour, which broke a multitude of records and went on for over two years.

Throughout the year, it is also the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and is where more than 40,000 attended the NRL's first Vegas promotion back in 2024.

