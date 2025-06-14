Betfred Super League: Jack Farrimond inspires Wigan Warriors to dramatic 22-18 late win against Huddersfield Giants

Jack Farrimond broke Huddersfield hearts with a last-gasp try to seal a 22-18 victory for Wigan in a dramatic finish to their Betfred Super League clash at the Flair Stadium in Dewsbury.

Forced to relocate from the John Smith's Stadium due to a clash with a Stereophonics concert, the hosts had summoned their best display of the season and looked set to hold out for only their second win.

The hosts mostly outmuscled the defending champions and twice built an eight-point lead marshalled by the superb Zac Woolford as they revelled in the rare close-knit atmosphere.

Errors spilled into Wigan's late play as they fought desperately to wrest the advantage, but they still summoned one last attack and, with time up on the stadium clock, Zach Eckersley switched a short pass inside for Farrimond to win the match.

There was little sign of the drama to come as Wigan, without Bevan French for a second straight game due to a minor knock, dominated the opening stages and broke the deadlock when Liam Marshall grasped a short pass from Jake Wardle and zeroed in at the corner.

Marshall's try took him above Pat Richards and made him Wigan's record try-scorer of the Super League era with 148 to his name.

But the Giants rolled with the punches and pulled level five minutes later when George Flanagan was fed by Tui Lolohea and shrugged off the attentions of Eckersley to pull his side level.

Flanagan converted his own try to put his side ahead and all of a sudden confidence coursed through the Huddersfield veins, orchestrated by scrum-half Adam Clune and a battering-ram performance by Joe Greenwood.

It was Greenwood who set up Huddersfield's second later in the half, smashing a hole in the Wigan rearguard before feeding Woolford who in turn sent George King over, Flanagan's second conversion giving Huddersfield a 12-4 half-time lead.

But having battled so hard to chisel their interval advantage, the hosts made the worst possible start to the second half to allow Wigan to reduce the deficit within two minutes of the restart.

Flanagan fumbled Harry Smith's high kick in the windy conditions and Jacob Gagai failed to flap the ball dead, allowing Jai Field to nip in before Adam Keighran's kick reduced the deficit to two.

Wigan piled on the pressure but Eckersley could not keep hold of Liam Farrell's pass with the try line at his mercy, and the Giants roused themselves once more, re-establishing their eight-point lead when Greenwood barged over from close range on 55, Flanagan once again adding the extras.

Wigan coughed up plenty of errors as they chased down the deficit, but Farrimond gave them hope with his first try seven minutes from time, then popped up when it mattered again at the death, Marshall kicking the final conversion for good measure.