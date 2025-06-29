Super League: 'Clear error' made during Wigan Warriors' win over Castleford Tigers, says referees boss
Head of referees Phil Bentham has said a 'clear error' was made during Wigan Warriors' 26-20 win over Castleford Tigers on Saturday; watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports or stream without a contract
Sunday 29 June 2025 21:09, UK
The head of referees Phil Bentham has said a "clear error" was made during Wigan Warriors' 26-20 win over Castleford Tigers at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle in the Betfred Super League on Saturday.
The Warriors successfully won a captain's challenge after overruling an apparent knock-on; however, replays showed Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith appeared to pull back Josh Simm, but it was deemed there had not been sufficient contact to award Castleford a penalty.
It was ruled legal by video referee Aaron Moore, and Wigan's Zach Eckersley went on to score an important try before they went on to win the game thanks to a late try from Liam Farrell.
"It's important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there's been a clear error," said Bentham.
"We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making."
Castleford coach Danny McGuire was left furious after the controversial call and at the time said: "Everyone in the whole ground can see it's a penalty. I'm watching something different if it's not.
"Some of the decisions tonight were pathetic. Standard of officiating and some of the stuff - it's getting worse.
"Bring back some older guys like (Richard) Silverwood, (Steve) Ganson and (Russell) Smith, people like that. At least they had guts about them - they didn't get everything right but they had guts.
"They [Super League] can fine me and I'll pay them back a pound a week. It's just not good enough, consistently not good enough."
