Super League: Wigan Warriors snatch late win over Castleford Tigers through Liam Farrell's try three minutes from time

Liam Farrell's late try snatched Wigan a thrilling 26-20 Betfred Super League win after they were given an almighty scare by Castleford Tigers at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

The Warriors bounced back from last week's upset at Wakefield to reignite their League Leaders' Shield challenge - they trail table-toppers Hull KR by four points - but left it late after the home side produced their best display of the season.

Second-row Farrell stormed in for the decisive try with three minutes remaining after team-mate Adam Keighran's penalty moments earlier had hauled the visitors level at 20-20.

Wigan led 12-4 at the break after tries from Jai Field and Keighran had cancelled out Will Tate's early opener for the Tigers, who hit back early in the second period through scores from Deajarn Asi and Sam Wood.

Zach Eckersley's converted try edged Wigan 18-16 ahead and after the Tigers regained the lead through Tate's second try, the Warriors were not to be denied.

Castleford coach Danny McGuire was left left furious with several of referee Tom Grant's decisions and also video referee Aaron Moore after a controversial second-half captain's challenge.

Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith appeared to pull back Josh Simm, but it was deemed there had not been sufficient contact to award Castleford a penalty.

McGuire said: "Everyone in the whole ground can see it's a penalty. I'm watching something different if it's not.

"Some of the decisions tonight were pathetic. Standard of officiating and some of the stuff - it's getting worse.

"Bring back some older guys like (Richard) Silverwood, (Steve) Ganson and (Russell) Smith, people like that. At least they had guts about them - they didn't get everything right but they had guts.

"They [Super League] can fine me and I'll pay them back a pound a week. It's just not good enough, consistently not good enough."

How the game unfolded

Castleford were rewarded for a spell of pressure with the game's opening try, with Asi's fine pass over the top sending Tate in at the corner.

Wigan's response was immediate as wing Eckersley exploited a gap down the right inside his own half and his scorching break was well supported by Field, who took the inside pass to go over near the posts, before Keighran converted to edge Wigan 6-4 ahead.

Eckersley went close to increasing Wigan's lead, but his threat was snuffed out inches short before the visitors dealt the Tigers a major blow just before the interval when Keighran burst free of his tackler to extend the Warriors' advantage to 12-4.

The Tigers stormed back two minutes after the restart, with Asi dummying his way over next to the posts for a brilliant converted score to reduce the deficit to 12-10.

Tate's superb try-saving tackle on Ri'chards Nsemba lifted the home fans and then centre Wood's diving effort in the corner after Asi's excellent cut-out pass raised the roof.

Castleford Tigers are 10th in the table but gave Wigan an almighty scare on Saturday evening

Atkin added the extras to put Castleford 16-12 in front and they went close to increasing that when George Hill touched down after Asi's high kick, only for the video referee to rule in out for a knock-on.

Castleford defended desperately in the closing stages in a bid to protect their lead, but Eckersley cut inside to dive over and level the scores, with Keighran's conversion edging Wigan 18-16 ahead.

Back came the Tigers, with Asi producing another decisive pass and after Tate scorched in by the corner flag, his touch down was confirmed by the video referee.

But Wigan levelled through Keighran's penalty after Jack Farrimond had been caught high and with the clock ticking down and the score locked at 20-20, Field darted through a gap and sent Farrell charging over under the posts for the game's decisive, converted score.

