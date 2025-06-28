Super League: Warrington Wolves boost flagging play-off hopes with win over Hull FC; Catalans Dragons snap seven-match losing run

Warrington Wolves kept their flagging play-off hopes alive as two tries in three minutes early in the second half helped them beat Hull FC 24-10.

Defeat would have left Wolves, who had lost four of their last five matches, including a shock defeat to struggling Huddersfield Giants last time out, seven points adrift of sixth spot and in danger of missing the post-season for only the second time since 2009.

But a second-half rejuvenation, started by Sam Powell darting over from dummy-half for his 50th career try despite three players trying to hold him up and followed up by Lachlan Fitzgibbon scoring, kept Warrington in touching distance, with the home side now just three points behind sixth-placed Hull FC.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Williams says he will finish the season with Warrington despite speculation linking him with a switch to the NRL

Tries from the Thewlis brothers, Josh and Jake, had given under-pressure Wire a deserved 12-0 lead but it needed an even better performance after the break to see off the visitors.

Warrington's Rodrick Tai made a vital tackle 13 minutes from time, dragging the diving Lewis Martin into touch a fraction of a second before he could touch down and set nerves jangling for home supporters.

Earlier on, Warrington's bright start fizzled out and they were fortunate to escape when Tai fumbled Aidan Sezer's kick to present Jordan Rapana with an unguarded ball to touch down - the video referee adjudged that Tai had grounded the ball before it came loose.

Image: Warrington Wolves' Jake Thewlis (right) scored one of his side's four tries against Hull FC

Tries from Harvey Barron and Sezer cut Wolves' advantage to just two points at the interval but Hull were unable to register a point in the second half.

Catalans snap losing run by beating Huddersfield to nil

Catalans Dragons snapped a seven-match losing streak in style with a 32-0 victory over second-bottom Huddersfield in sweltering conditions in the south of France.

It took 11 minutes for the deadlock to be broken when Giants winger Jake Bibby dropped a high kick and, from the scrum, Dragons scrum-half Luke Keary found Leo Darrelatour for an unhindered five-metre scamper over the line.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Luke Keary extended Catalans' lead six minutes later before Tommy Makinson slotted home a second conversion followed by a penalty shortly before the half-hour mark.

Catalans' advantage at the break was 20 points with Makinson converting again after Sam Tomkins touched down following a short pass from Cesar Rouge.

Clement Martin was next over the line for the Dragons - after team-mate Julian Bousquet's try had been chalked off for a fumble - with Martin bamboozling the Giants defence to notch his first senior try.

Hooker Alrix Da Costa then ensured Catalans finished with a flourish as he stepped over the line to score five minutes from time.