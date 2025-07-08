Rugby League: Seventeen live matches to be shown on Sky Sports from July 9-13 in record-breaking week

Sky Sports is set to broadcast a record-breaking week of rugby league, with 17 matches being shown live.

Over the next few days, rugby league fans can enjoy even more action from a wide selection of live games across Sky Sports and NOW.

Five different competitions will be showcased this week, with key matches in the men's State of Origin, NRL Women's Premiership, NRL, Women's Super League and men's Super League.

The men's State of Origin series decider will kick the busy week off as New South Wales play Queensland on Wednesday (11.05am kick-off).

Leeds Rhinos will host St Helens in the Women's Super League on Friday (5.30pm kick-off), the fixture part of a double-header with the men's teams then meeting later that evening (8pm kick-off).

The Headingley clash between the Rhinos and Saints is one of six live Betfred Super League matches this week with Hull FC against Wakefield first up on Thursday (8pm kick-off).

There are also nine other live matches from Australia across the NRL and NRL Women's Premiership.

Image: A record-breaking week of rugby league on Sky Sports, with 17 live matches throughout the week

This week's live Rugby League schedule

Men's State Of Origin:

Game three - New South Wales vs Queensland, Wednesday July 9, 10am, Sky Sports+

Men's Super League:

Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity, Thursday July 10, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Action

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens, Friday July 11, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants, Friday July 11, 7.45pm, Sky Sports+

Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR, Saturday July 12, 2:55pm, Sky Sports+

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves, Saturday July 12, 5:55pm, Sky Sports+

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers, Sunday July 13, 2:55pm, Sky Sports+

Women's Super League:

Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens, Friday July 11, 5pm, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix

National Rugby League:

Cronulla Sharks vs Dolphins, Friday July 11, 11am, Sky Sports Action

Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers, Sunday July 13, 7.05am, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday July 13, 9.15am, Sky Sports Action

National Rugby League Women's Premiership:

Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Thursday July 10, 10.45am, Sky Sports Action

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, Saturday July 12, 3.45am, Sky Sports Mix

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters, Saturday July 12, 6.15am, Sky Sports+

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday July 12, 8.15am, Sky Sports+

New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels, Sunday July 13, 2.50am, Sky Sports Mix

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday July 13, 7am, Sky Sports Mix