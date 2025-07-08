Rugby League: Seventeen live matches to be shown on Sky Sports from July 9-13 in record-breaking week
Sky Sports will be broadcasting an unprecedented 17 games in seven days starting on Wednesday with the State of Origin decider; the busiest days will be on Saturday and Sunday with 10 fixtures in two days across Super League and the NRL
Tuesday 8 July 2025 15:14, UK
Sky Sports is set to broadcast a record-breaking week of rugby league, with 17 matches being shown live.
Over the next few days, rugby league fans can enjoy even more action from a wide selection of live games across Sky Sports and NOW.
Five different competitions will be showcased this week, with key matches in the men's State of Origin, NRL Women's Premiership, NRL, Women's Super League and men's Super League.
The men's State of Origin series decider will kick the busy week off as New South Wales play Queensland on Wednesday (11.05am kick-off).
Leeds Rhinos will host St Helens in the Women's Super League on Friday (5.30pm kick-off), the fixture part of a double-header with the men's teams then meeting later that evening (8pm kick-off).
The Headingley clash between the Rhinos and Saints is one of six live Betfred Super League matches this week with Hull FC against Wakefield first up on Thursday (8pm kick-off).
There are also nine other live matches from Australia across the NRL and NRL Women's Premiership.
This week's live Rugby League schedule
Men's State Of Origin:
Game three - New South Wales vs Queensland, Wednesday July 9, 10am, Sky Sports+
Men's Super League:
Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity, Thursday July 10, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Action
Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens, Friday July 11, 7.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action
Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants, Friday July 11, 7.45pm, Sky Sports+
Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR, Saturday July 12, 2:55pm, Sky Sports+
Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves, Saturday July 12, 5:55pm, Sky Sports+
Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers, Sunday July 13, 2:55pm, Sky Sports+
Women's Super League:
Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens, Friday July 11, 5pm, Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix
National Rugby League:
Cronulla Sharks vs Dolphins, Friday July 11, 11am, Sky Sports Action
Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers, Sunday July 13, 7.05am, Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action
Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday July 13, 9.15am, Sky Sports Action
National Rugby League Women's Premiership:
Wests Tigers vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Thursday July 10, 10.45am, Sky Sports Action
Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks, Saturday July 12, 3.45am, Sky Sports Mix
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Sydney Roosters, Saturday July 12, 6.15am, Sky Sports+
North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights, Saturday July 12, 8.15am, Sky Sports+
New Zealand Warriors vs Parramatta Eels, Sunday July 13, 2.50am, Sky Sports Mix
Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos, Sunday July 13, 7am, Sky Sports Mix