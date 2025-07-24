Bill Arthur: One year on, Sky Sports Rugby League remembers long-time broadcaster

One year on from his passing, Sky Sports Rugby League remembers long time broadcaster and loved friend Bill Arthur...

Bill passed away on July 24 2024 at the age of 68 after a long battle with prostate cancer, with which he was diagnosed back in 2011.

Bill was a much-loved and respected member of the Sky Sports family who continues to be missed terribly by his friends and colleagues.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield and Leeds players paid tribute to Bill Arthur with a minute of applause

After joining Sky Sports in 1991, Bill was part of the coverage of the brave new world of summer rugby and Super League right from the very start and eventually stepped up to become Sky Sports' lead rugby league commentator following Eddie Hemmings' retirement in April 2019.

His time behind the microphone included calling Gareth O'Brien's golden-point drop goal in the 2016 Million Pound Game, which saw Salford Red Devils secure Super League survival at the expense of Hull KR, and the emotional moment Rob Burrow entered the field in his final game for Leeds Rhinos against Bradford Bulls in 2020.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player This is the moment Gareth O'Brien's golden-point drop-goal capped off Salford's incredible comeback to stay in Super League

Perhaps most memorably though, he was on hand to call the dramatic conclusion to that year's Grand Final, where a 19-year-old Jack Welsby snatched victory for St Helens over Wigan Warriors on the last play of the game.

One year on, his Sky Sports Rugby League family remember Bill as a close friend, exceptional colleague, and avid campaigner for Prostate Cancer UK.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Jack Welsby's dramatic last minute try to seal victory for St Helens against Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final in 2020

Remembering Bill: One year on...

Sky Sports Rugby League's Jenna Brooks...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tony Smith and Jon Wilkin pay tribute to Bill Arthur, sharing their memories of the late Sky Sports commentator

It's hard to believe it's been a year.

Bill was more than just a familiar voice in rugby league, he was part of its very fabric. For decades his calmness and deep love for the game was brought into the homes of rugby fans. But for those of us lucky enough to know him off camera, he was much more.

During the season, Bill and I would find ourselves staying at the same hotel after games and would often meet in the bar for a nightcap. Red wine his drink of choice. We'd sip on our drink and usually discuss the game we'd just worked, but our chats didn't always involve rugby. We often spoke about family, travel, dogs and just life. Things that mattered most to him.

He had a wealth of knowledge about most things. He always listened and offered advice where he could. He had a wicked sense of humour, which I loved, especially after a long day.

A year on, I still find myself looking for him in hotel lobbies, still half expecting to hear his voice. Instead, I'll raise a glass, to Bill Arthur, a true gentleman, a great friend, and forever part of the rugby league family.

Sky Sports Rugby League's Brian Carney...

Image: Bill Arthur was a proud campaigner for Prostate Cancer UK

It was on a Prostate Cancer UK walk from York to Leeds that I really got to know the great Bill Arthur, his varied interests, and the respect in which so many other people outside of the Sky Sports family held him.

It was the Jeff Stelling Prostate Cancer UK walk, we all met up in York, and prepared ourselves for I think was a 30-mile trek- it was across flat land but nonetheless it is a long walk.

Chris Kamara, Jeff Stelling led the charge, Iain Dowie was there, Phil Clarke, Barrie McDermott, Terry O'Connor, myself to support Bill.

It was a wonderful day, you get to spend hours and hours with each other, and amongst them was Bill so we got to hear about Bill's musical tastes.

The thing that struck me most about Bill that day was, as the walk progressed - you had people like Chris Kamara who had that much energy, he found himself at the front of what was an increasingly strung out group of walkers and then he would find himself walking on his own at the front.

Image: The trek saw the team take on a 30-mile walk in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

So, he would jog all the way to the back of the strung out group, which was getting longer and longer, then would begin walking and chatting to all the people but he would walk so fast he would end up at the front again.

That continued all the way into Leeds.

Bill was going through treatment at the time so things were a fair degree harder for Bill and this was evidenced when we got to our stopping points because those at the front of the group would get to their stopping point at a certain time and the rest of the group would come in.

But by the time the back end of the group, which we found ourselves in, got there, all the others would be ready to take off again.

Bill, not wanting to rest for too long, he drove himself almost without rest to go through the full duration of the walk all the way to Leeds.

It was a remarkable effort for somebody who was going through treatment at the time.

Image: Jeff Stelling with Prostate Cancer UK put on a 'Men United March' to raise vital funds

It always stuck out with me how determined he was on that day to be and remain part of the walking group and to not get any preferential treatment but to roll his sleeves up and dig deep - like how he often referred to the players in the commentary.

I will also say this, it has been a year since Bill has passed and it never gets any easier hearing his voice on those iconic commentary moments knowing Bill is no longer with us.

I know we all extend our thoughts to Cherry and the family.

Sky Sports Rugby League's Stuart Pyke...

Image: Bill Arthur was extensively involved in some of Super League's most iconic moments

There really was only one Bill Arthur! Quiet, unassuming but passionate and fiercely loyal and a fantastic broadcaster and top man all rolled into one.

I will never forget his unwavering support, his lovely mischievous sense of humour, that lovely chortle and his encouragement going back decades as a friend.

If his unrelenting support of prostate cancer charities saved just one life, he would have the biggest smile. But he helped to save many many more.

We miss him.

Sky Sports Rugby League's Barrie McDermott...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Terry O'Connor and Barrie McDermott pay tribute to former colleague Bill Arthur

I can't quite believe it's been a year since Bill Arthur signed off from Sky Sports.

Bill wasn't just a colleague - he was a class act, a guide and a mate. His voice was the soundtrack to so many great rugby league moments, delivered with warmth, knowledge, and a real love for the game.

And of course… who could forget Barrow away in the Championship - when those unexpected fireworks made you jump out of your skin live on air!

It is still one of the best bits of unintentional comedy we've ever seen how you didn't blurt out a flurry of expletives I'll never know. You took it like a pro… eventually.

Work at Sky Sports is a quieter place without you, Bill - but your legacy is loud and clear.

Sky Sports Rugby League's Terry O'Connor...

Image: Bill Arthur spent many years conducting the touchline interviews in Super League

I can't believe a year has gone by since we lost him and he has been off our screens a little bit longer than that.

The Grand Final 2023 was the last time I worked with him and if you look back at rugby league throughout all the years, there is Eddie, Steve, Bill Arthur and Angela Powers - they were rugby league.

He was so passionate about the game even though he wasn't from a rugby league background.

I met him back in the day when I was playing in Wigan and he helped me out in so many ways with what I could say or couldn't say when getting interviewed when I was a big, fat prop.

Bill was one of the good guys in rugby league!

Then to get the chance to work with him, he was an absolute gentleman and just a lovely bloke to be around, a family man.

Although his taste in music was horrendous, he still thought it was pretty cool!

Bill was so passionate to give a voice to the smaller teams and the outreach teams nobody had ever heard of - whether they were down in the South in Cornwall or over in Denmark - he loved his rugby league and had a real passion for it.

It is really nice when you see games from years gone by and you see him on the touchline interviewing people or listen to him in commentary.

Working alongside him was a real honour, I will never forget all the things he did for me and my family and he is sadly missed.

Gary Haines, Media and PR Manager, Prostate Cancer UK...

Image: Kevin Sinfield joined the walk alongside Bill Arthur

Everyone at Prostate Cancer UK was heartbroken last year when hugely popular rugby league presenter and commentator Bill Arthur passed away from prostate cancer.

Bill was a wonderful guy and a huge friend to the charity for more than a decade following his own diagnosis. He raised vital awareness of prostate cancer throughout the rugby league community, recruiting star names, clubs and key stakeholders within the sport to support and also educated fans via several TV features.

He was one of the first big names I spoke to after joining the charity in 2013. Always incredibly generous with his time, and passionate about the cause, we became good friends.

Image: Bill Arthur and Jeff Stelling walked together in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Long-time Sky Sports Rugby League host and commentator Eddie Hemmings had also been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and him and the pair shared their stories in a packed 'Men United Arms', which was hosting a press conference ahead of Widnes v local rivals Wigan. In typical Bill fashion, he'd helped engineer a shirt sponsorship with the Vikings.

Bill also walked side by side with colleagues and friends, Brian Carney, Barrie McDermott, Phil Clark and Kevin Sinfield as well as long-time Sky Sports colleague and friend Jeff Stelling during two of his marathon Football Marches. The first was on the second day of Jeff's first walk in 2016 when we ended up Lost in Leeds. If you know you know…

Bill was diagnosed with prostate cancer purely by chance. He was moving house in 2011 and took a medical as part of the mortgage process. That set off a chain of events which would see him diagnosed.

Image: Bill Arthur took on the trek alongside a whole host of members of the rugby league family

He told me: "If we hadn't decided to finally move house - and we were happy in our little rented cottage, we could've stayed put - then I would've been completely unaware that I had the disease. There was nothing to tell me. That's why I think it's so important to raise awareness of prostate cancer and to encourage men to get checked out before it's too late."

Those sentiments still stand today.

Bill once told me you won't find a sport with a bigger heart than rugby league. He was right. I'd also say you won't find many people with bigger hearts than Bill. We still miss him greatly.

The earlier you find prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat. But most men with early prostate cancer don't have any signs or symptoms.

In the UK 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer. If you're over 50 - or over 45 if you're Black or have a family history of prostate cancer - you're at higher risk of getting prostate cancer and have the right to talk to your GP about a quick and simple blood test that can check for signs of prostate cancer (the PSA blood test).

You can also check your risk online in 30 seconds by using the Prostate Cancer UK online risk checker today via prostatecanceruk.org/risk-checker. More than 4m have already taken that step meaning countless lives have been changed.