Chief operating officer Claire Bradbury, who was appointed to the role in October 2024, steps down amid the ongoing financial crisis at the club; Bradbury accuses the club's ownership of suggesting "she sleep with an individual" at the RFL.

Salford Red Devils: Claire Bradbury resigns as chief operating officer and alleges she was told to 'sleep with individual' at RFL

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, she said: "It is important to share something more personal, as a senior woman in business. Misogynistic, inappropriate language from the ownership suggesting I sleep with an individual at the RFL to 'smooth things over' is not acceptable.

"At the time I stayed quiet because I wanted the club to succeed. I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't stand up to it then so I'm voicing it now as it should be heard for the integrity and evolution of rugby league and for all women who work in sport."

She goes onto say that she has not taken the decision "lightly" and that she "cares deeply for Salford Red Devils, our supporters and the people I have worked alongside".

An RFL spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Any language and suggestion of this kind is clearly offensive and unacceptable."

Sky Sports News has also contacted Salford Red Devils for comment.

Amid the ongoing situation at the club, fan group, The 1873, have announced they are holding a "peaceful and lawful protest" ahead of their side's Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

However, in the wake of Bradbury's statement and allegations, The 1873 posted on social media on Thursday that they had cancelled a planned meeting with the club owners "indefinitely".

Claire Bradbury's statement in full

"To the Salford Red Devils fans,

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm my resignation as chief operating officer of Salford Red Devils, a role I was immensely proud to hold, not only as the club's first female COO in Super League but as someone committed and excited to represent Salford with professionalism, integrity and passion. At the time of writing, I am yet to be paid July wages.

"When I joined, I saw huge potential. I believed - and still believe - that Salford Red Devils is a sleeping giant, a club rich in heritage, with a loyal fanbase and a community that deserves better. My ambition was to create a self-sustaining, top performing organisation off the pitch, delivering long-term stability and growth. I gave everything to that vision.

"However, over recent months, the conditions under which I and my colleagues have been required to operate made it impossible for me to deliver my role to the standards I set for myself and for the Club. Repeated delays in salary payments, an absence of essential operational tools, and a lack of agreed structure, strategy, or investment have significantly impacted the ability of staff to perform their jobs effectively. Despite this, our team continued to show grace and professionalism, working tirelessly for the benefit of the Club and its supporters.

"In my opinion strong leadership in sport requires transparency, respect, understanding of fandom and culture, and a willingness to listen to experienced staff. Unfortunately, I have not felt that over recent months. This environment - one of uncertainty, inadequate resources, and decisions taken without collaborative consultation - has made it increasingly difficult to protect staff wellbeing and maintain operational standards. Love for the Club, loyalty to fans and professional pride is why the Club continues to operate, despite this.

"I am particularly sad that my time here ends without being able to implement the growth strategy and brand plans I designed - ones I know could have taken the Club forward. Whilst things may yet arrive, my concern is what may have been lost over this time, a decimated squad and a historic Club with its soul being ripped out. The togetherness of our team, sponsors and supporters is what makes this Club special.

"It's important to share something more personal, as a senior woman in business. Misogynistic, inappropriate language from the ownership suggesting I sleep with an individual at the RFL to 'smooth things over' is not acceptable. At the time I stayed quiet because I wanted the Club to succeed. I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't stand up to it then so I'm voicing it now as it should be heard for the integrity and evolution of rugby league, and for all women who work in sport.

"My decision to resign was not taken lightly. I care deeply for Salford Red Devils, our supporters, and the people I have worked alongside. I married a passionate Salfordian, have in-laws who are lifelong fans, and younger family members who play rugby league. Its heartbreaking, but I cannot continue in a role where, in my view, the foundations needed for professional success are not in place, and where trust between leadership and staff has been eroded.

"To our fans - you have been a constant source of motivation. You deserve a Club run with transparency, respect, and ambition. Salford Red Devils should be one of, if not the best Club in Super League. I remain grateful for the opportunity and am truly sorry we did not get to achieve the vision I know was possible. Under different circumstances, I have no doubt we would have built this Club.

"Claire x"