Salford Red Devils: Rugby Football League defends approving takeover of crisis club after 'damaging episode for the sport'

The Rugby Football League (RFL) says Salford's financial woes are "damaging and draining for the sport" but insists that the "only alternative" to approving a takeover earlier this year was the "very probable and immediate demise of the club".

A consortium led by businessman Dario Berta purchased the club in February.

This week, Salford sold captain Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd to Oldham, Chris Hill to Bradford Bulls and Chris Hankinson to Leeds Rhinos in order to pay creditors.

Thirteen players have now left during the season with possibly more to come.

The Red Devils have signed St Helens duo Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies on two-week loan deals among a host of temporary recruits permitted by the RFL in order to help fulfil their fixture against Hull FC this weekend and the clash with Wakefield Trinity on August 17.

Salford have been relying on external funding from WeDo Finance as their accounts remain frozen, while last month they were hit by a winding-up petition with a hearing adjourned to until September 3.

'Salford takeover was complex'

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said in a statement: "The events surrounding the takeover of the club in January and February had multiple factors which added to its complexity.

"There is no doubt that the process highlighted issues in the RFL processes for approving such club-based transactions.

"However, it is worth noting that at this point, the only alternative to approving this takeover was the very probable and immediate demise of the club, with the drastic implications for contracted players, staff and for supporters who had bought season tickets, as well as for the Betfred Super League competition.

"I would also like to acknowledge the immense amount of work that has been done by many people at RL headquarters working alongside many others at Salford in the declared aim of best ensuring the club can complete the 2025 season.

"This work has continued this week, on a daily and often hourly basis, and will doubtless do so again in the coming weeks."

Image: Jack Ormondroyd's exit took the total number of Salford departures to 13 this season

RFL chief: Lessons learned after Salford crisis

Sutton added: "It has been a damaging and draining episode for the sport, and lessons have already been learned.

"The key one being the need for clubs to have the necessary resources to sustain a club in the elite competition and the ability and options for us to assess this prior to any change of ownership of clubs.

"I attended a meeting of players and staff last month, with colleagues, the main aim of which was for us to answer as many of their questions as we could, many of which have been unanswered for too long.

"We have deep sympathy for all who have been involved in Salford's extended battle for survival this season, and for the club's supporters.

"The courage and commitment shown by the players and other staff who have stuck with the club has been remarkable, and the loyalty of their supporters is the main reason to hope for a brighter future."