2025 Woman of Steel: Wigan's Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter and Isabel Rowe shortlisted for prestigious individual honour

Wigan's Jenna Foubister, Eva Hunter and Isabel Rowe have all been shortlisted for the 2025 Woman of Steel.

The Woman of Steel award was introduced in 2018 and has previously been won by players from Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and for the last three years from the York club.

The latest winner will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday October 7 - two days after the Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final.

Foubister, Wigan's 18-year-old half-back, has pulled the strings for the Warriors all year - with her performance against St Helens pivotal to their League Leaders' Shield triumph.

Hunter, a 20-year-old second-row, has had an exceptional try-scoring season, touching down in 13 consecutive matches - including Wigan's win in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley in June - to break a Wigan club record previously held jointly by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah and Sam Tomkins.

Rowe, also only 18, has formed a consistently impressive half-back partnership with Foubister.

She currently leads the way for both points and goals scored in the Super League and scored 18 points in their Wembley win against St Helens, with a try and seven goals from as many attempts.

The Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards will be announced next week.

