Women's Super League Grand Final: Wigan Warriors target historic treble with victory over rivals St Helens

St Helens are aiming to stop Wigan Warriors from securing a historic treble at this weekend's Women's Grand Final.

Already this season, St Helens have been denied silverware on two occasions by Wigan. Now they will be looking to prevent their rivals from an unpredicted hat-trick of trophies.

Wigan Warriors have been a revelation in 2025, their Challenge Cup domination of Saints catapulting them into the bracket of favourites and the team everyone was talking about.

They have star power in abundance, with Women of Steel nominees Izzy Rowe, Eva Hunter, and Jenna Foubister guiding them round the park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Denis Betts and St Helens head coach Craig Richards look ahead to the Women's Super League final.

Just a few weeks ago, they clinched the League Leaders' Shield on St Helens' turf in a tough battle, the 18-4 victory making it two trophies out of two for Denis Betts' side.

Now, they head into the Grand Final for the first time ever, their form and mentality key to making this young Wigan team tick.

"Our form has been good all year but it will come down to the day. It is the two best teams in the league which makes for a really good final," Betts told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors lift League Leaders' trophy after clinching the title for the first time in their history defeating St Helens 24-20.

"They are not far behind us at this moment in time so it is going to be a very good final.

"The Challenge Cup final was an outlier kind of game, we went in there full of confidence and St Helens, I don't think they underestimated us but they didn't know what to expect.

"Our form had been good leading into it but they had all the experience.

"On the day, we just performed exceptionally well.

"This Grand Final won't be about that - they will know what is coming now, they will have done their work, all of their girls will be still hurting from that game so we have to go in with the mentality of how tough it is going to be.

"The team are young, they are enthusiastic, and they just want to get better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors Women's head coach Denis Betts commends his players after their League Leaders Shield win.

To win a treble is quite the achievement and is one Wigan are only 80 minutes away from.

Betts is confident that his side's "inspirational" effort from throughout the year will have them more than ready for the big dance where is expecting "fireworks".

"This year has been fantastic. Those performances week in, week out, have been inspiring," he added.

"I am in awe of them each week when they turn up. They come home from work, have some tea, get in the car, and come to training so all those little things just makes this year so special because of how hard they have worked and the choices they have made along the way to want to get better.

"To win is always nice but I think the joy this year has been in training sessions in the week and that has what has maintained that special feeling about the group.

"They can expect fireworks, physicality, skill, pace, and a willingness not to lose from both teams.

"I think you will see an exciting game, an athletic, wonderful game."

Saints want to stop Wigan's 'fantastic' treble feeling

While Wigan are chasing that feeling of winning the treble, it is one St Helens know all too well after they pulled it off back in 2021 and then just fell short of completing it once again in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors

For their head coach Craig Richards, it is a feeling they will do anything to stop their closest rivals experiencing that moment, relying on their own experience in a plethora of big games to get their hands on the Grand Final trophy once again.

"You don't get a bigger rivalry, it will be a fantastic game," Richards said.

"The great thing about the Grand Final is that you get a great rivalry of two teams that know each other inside out.

"The girls know what they need to and it will be absolutely immense.

"We have been there in the past where we have done the treble and it is a fantastic feeling and we don't want them to have that feeling.

"We will draw on the experience of what we have won in the past- four Challenge Cups, contesting a fifth, that is absolutely huge for us that we can draw on and throw into 80 minutes.

"We are really confident in our own ability and our own systems that we will get the job done."

Watch the Women's Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and St Helens live on Sky Sports on October 5.