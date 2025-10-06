Super League Grand Final 2025: Date, venue, favourites and how to watch as Hull KR and Wigan Warriors meet again
Hull KR and Wigan Warriors face off once again in the Super League Grand Final; Wigan are chasing three in a row with the Robins going for the treble; watch the Super League Grand Final live on Sky Sports from 5pm with kick-off at 6pm on Saturday October 11
Monday 6 October 2025 14:01, UK
Ahead of the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, on October 11 at Old Trafford, we take you through everything you need to know...
When and where is the 2025 Super League Grand Final?
The Grand Final is taking place on Saturday October 11, 6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports, with the 'Theatre of Dreams' Old Trafford once again the host venue for the blockbuster event.
Starting back in 1998, the Grand Final has always taken place at the home of Manchester United, with 10 different teams having competed for the trophy.
St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves, and Hull KR have experienced walking out of the tunnel but not all these teams have won it.
Indeed, only Wigan, Saints, Bradford, and Leeds have lifted the coveted trophy, the rest of Super League daring to dream they can one day join that very small list.
Super League Grand Final teams - treble-chasers vs three-peat hopefuls
Is there any more fitting finale to the season than a battle between first and second?
Hull KR were the consistent force in 2025, picking up the League Leaders' Shield and the Challenge Cup to stand on the verge of a history-making treble.
However, Wigan Warriors have once again come good at exactly the right point of the season, are vastly experienced in these huge moments and are now going for their third Grand Final victory in a row.
The club's many achievements are etched in rugby league history, and they are contesting their 14th Grand Final, seven wins on the biggest of stages already under their belt.
History-chasers vs history-makers: A battle to remember.
Who are the favourites?
What a difficult question this is to answer in 2025! This is one final where many will be saying you just absolutely cannot call it.
Having faced off twice this year in Super League, it is one win apiece - and away from home, too.
Wigan have been electric of late through the trusted and game-changing Jai Field and Bevan French, those two players offering points of difference that cannot be coached.
However, Hull KR have been the standard bearers in 2025, combining the steeliest defence with a silky attack.
Is it going to be an occasion on which experience tells? Or now that Hull KR have trophies in the cabinet, is this the time for them to become the fifth winners.
Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR: Head-to-head record
Previous meetings in 2025:
April 11 - Hull KR 12- 28 Wigan Warriors
August 15 - Wigan Warriors 6-10 Hull KR
Who are the previous winners?
Like we said earlier, there have been four teams who have kept a tight grip on the trophy...
Previous Grand Final results
|1998
|Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos
|1999
|St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls
|2000
|St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors
|2001
|Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors
|2002
|St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls
|2003
|Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors
|2004
|Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls
|2005
|Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos
|2006
|St Helens 26-4 Hull FC
|2007
|Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens
|2008
|Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens
|2009
|Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens
|2010
|Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens
|2011
|Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens
|2012
|Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves
|2013
|Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves
|2014
|St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors
|2015
|Leeds Rhinos 22-20 Wigan Warriors
|2016
|Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves
|2017
|Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers
|2018
|Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves
|2019
|St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils
|2020
|St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors
|2021
|St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons
|2022
|St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos
|2023
|Wigan Warriors 10-2 Catalans Dragons
|2024
|Wigan Warriors 9-2 Hull KR
What is the player of the match trophy?
Known as the Harry Sunderland Trophy from 1998 until 2023, the 2024 Grand Final saw the first Rob Burrow Award presented to the player of the match. Bevan French was the inaugural winner after his game-breaking display for Wigan Warriors.
It was previously named after Sunderland who was a rugby league administrator both in the UK and Australia but the Rugby Football League Association announced in February that the player of the match award would be renamed to honour the late, great Leeds Rhinos No 7 and MND campaigner.
Burrow was the first player to win the Harry Sunderland trophy twice and now the award is named after the rugby league legend as a "show of our gratitude to Rob for being the player he was."
The list of winners is littered with big rugby league names and a lot of legends...
Harry Sunderland Trophy winners:
|Jason Robinson (Wigan Warriors)
|Henry Paul (Bradford Bulls)
|Chris Joynt (St Helens)
|Michael Withers (Bradford Bulls)
|Paul Deacon (Bradford Bulls)
|Stuart Reardon (Bradford Bulls)
|Matt Diskin (Leeds Rhinos)
|Leon Pryce (Bradford Bulls)
|Paul Wellens (St Helens)
|Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos)
|Lee Smith (Leeds Rhinos)
|Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)
|Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors)
|Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos)
|Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)
|Blake Green (Wigan Warriors)
|James Roby (St Helens)
|Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos)
|Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)
|Luke Thompson (St Helens)
|James Roby (St Helens)
|Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)
|Jonny Lomax (St Helens)
|Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)
|Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)
How to watch the Super League Grand Final
The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.
The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.