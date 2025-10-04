Hull KR show steel to set up Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors with 20-12 win over St Helens

Hull KR secured their place in the Super League Grand Final with a 20-12 victory over St Helens at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Hull KR dominated the first 40 to take a 12-0 half-time lead thanks to an Arthur Mourgue penalty, converted Mikey Lewis try, and unconverted Joe Burgess effort.

Eight of those points came when Jack Welsby was off the field as he was sent to the sin bin for a professional foul on Jez Litten, the referee judging that he had pulled the KR hooker back as he chased his own kick.

Deon Cross and Harry Robertson hit back for St Helens but a double for Oliver Gildart sealed the deal to send Willie Peters' side into the Grand Final for a second year in a row.

It means Hull KR are still onto complete what would be a historic treble after winning the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield in 2025.

The Robins being in the big dance also means there is still a chance of a new name on the trophy, with Wigan, Saints, Leeds Rhinos, and Bradford Bulls the only teams to have won the big one in the history of Super League.

They now face Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford on October 11 in a repeat of the 2024 Grand Final, live on Sky Sports.

KR live up to 'favourites' tag and make Grand Final again

Although expected with Hull KR the clear favourites, they dominated the early territory an possession in some fashion and made it count when they got a player advantage on the 12th minute.

As Jez Litten sent a grubber through from short range, it was judged that Welsby had pulled him back from a clear try-scoring opportunity, landing him in the sin bin and getting two points on the board for the Robins through an Arthur Mourgue penalty.

Just six minutes later, Hull KR then went over, exploiting their overlap on the left edge out to Joe Burgess who found Lewis on the inside in support, Mourgue obliging with the extras for an 8-0 lead.

It was not long until the home outfit were then in again on that edge, Oliver Gildart sending a flick pass out the back of the tackle for Burgess to go in despite what looked a forward pass, this time the try unconverted as Hull KR stayed 12-0 ahead and looked dominant.

With three minutes of the half remaining, the Robins then thought they had found the sucker punch but Peta Hiku was judged to have knocked on going for the line and so Saints were let off to go in just 12-0 down at half-time.

St Helens started the second half exactly how they needed to as they got onto the scoreboard, Cross selling Mourgue with a dummy to step through and Jonny Lomax converting to bring the game to 12-6.

On the 55th minute, Hull KR then received a penalty as Rhyse Martin was hit igh by Shane Wright but as the former went for the conversion from it, he was a mile wide, keeping the score at 12-6 with 25 minutes to play.

St Helens were then the authors of their own downfall though as they had territory but came up with a knock on during the second tackle, KR going all the way down the other end of the field and from the kick, patting it back for Gildart to go over in the corner to go 16-6 up.

The hammer blow was then dealt by Hull KR as, on the back of the penalty, they used their territory, and Gildart powered over despite three defenders to go 20-6 up with just seven minutes on the clock, putting one foot onto that Old Trafford turf.

St Helens managed to hit back as they went through hands from close range and found Robertson to step over, Lomax slotting the conversion to bring the score to 20-12, but it was all too little too late as they fell 80 minutes short of the Grand Final.

Gildart: Hopefully I paid back Willie Peters' faith

Player of the match Oliver Gildart to Sky Sports:

"It's been hard being on the sidelines, especially with the boys playing so well, and missing out on Wembley.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this group. I've got myself right for the back end of the year and Willie put his faith in me to play tonight.

"I appreciate that and hopefully I've paid him back a bit.

"The first 40 minutes was us back to our best.

"It's really special. It would mean the world to me to win Super League for this club and these fans."

Peters: We weren't ready to win it last year | Wellens: We need to have discussions about my future

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters to Sky Sports:

"I was happy with the first half but we just didn't execute key moments, and obviously the team we're playing next week in Wigan, they did that last night and that was the difference.

"The opportunities that we created we needed to ice. But the second half, needs a lot of improvement there. Our full back went for an intercept and that wasn't on.

"We had players overplaying a little bit. So there's a lot of improvement, that's for sure.

"We needed a rest and reset, there's no doubt about that.

"So we just had two days of training, enough to sort of tick over and make sure that we're prepared going into this week.

"Last year's Grand Final was moments. I don't think we were ready to win last year.

"When you look at revenge and you think of it, you start to worry about the opposition too much. We're big believers in just taking care of ourselves and see where it goes."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens told Sky Sports:

"It's hugely disappointing. We came here confident, with a lot of belief, but it didn't quite happen for us on the night. It wasn't for a lack of effort.

"I think you can sum up the game that in the first 40 they had a real stranglehold and didn't give us anything. At the start of the second half we came out and really put some things into practice. We had a stranglehold on the game and then gave away far too many pressure releases.

"You do that against a good side and you get punished.

"It's been a real learning experience this year. All at the club when we step away from it, we've learnt a lot this year and things that will stand us in good stead moving forward. We'll learn lessons and move on. We weren't quite as good as we need to be."

On whether he will still be St Helens head coach in 2026, Wellens said:

"It's not something I want to get too caught up in right now. I'd prefer the focus to be on the players who have played their last games.

"We'll have to have discussions moving forward."

Super League 2025 - remaining fixtures

All live on Sky Sports; all times UK and Ireland

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors 18-6 Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors 18-6 Leigh Leopards Sat October 4: Hull KR 20-12 St Helens

Grand Final (Old Trafford)