Super League Grand Final : 'Repeat or revenge?' Welcome to Rugby League's heavyweight rematch as Hull KR and Wigan Warriors face off

Redemption. Revenge. Domination. In any rematch there is history, legacy and a storyline at stake.

When people hear the word 'rematch' it is usually boxing that springs to mind, two fighters getting into the ring and locking horns, battling for the right to be crowned, better, faster, stronger... a champion.

What is always intriguing about a rematch? Well, there is always one trying to assert their continued dominance and another that has a massive point to prove.

That is exactly what will happen on Saturday when Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday in a repeat of last year's final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR. Take a look back at the big moments from their journey this season.

Wigan are looking to continue asserting their dominance and win the 'three-peat'. Hull KR are going for their first Grand Final win ever, to secure a historic treble and become just the fifth Super League team ever to win the big dance.

It is first vs second, history-makers vs history-chasers: Everything pointed to this moment eventually arriving once again.

At Old Trafford, 'Jerusalem' is the walk-out music, the 'Theatre of Dreams' the ring, and 12 rounds becomes 80 minutes of pure, hard-hitting rugby league.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet previews the 2025 Super League Grand Final in a repeat of the 2024 final as his side look win three Grand finals in a row.

Once the whistle goes, Wigan are seeking to be Floyd Mayweather winning both his fights with Marcos Maidana.

They want to be Evander Holyfield, beating Mike Tyson in their first fight and in an immediate rematch.

They want to channel Carl Froch in the way he ironed out George Groves in their second fight.

While their win over KR was not as shocking as Tony Bellew upsetting David Haye in their opening bout, they would certainly like to challenge him in the way he did in the second match, dominating him once again.

They do not want to give the Robins an inch. They want to say 'we beat you once, now we will hammer you'.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters speaks ahead of the 2025 Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors as his side is on the verge of completing the treble for the season.

But for Hull KR? It is a different storyline they are wanting to create.

They lost their opening fight. A moment of magic from Wigan's Bevan French left them floundering on the Old Trafford turf, wondering what could have been.

It was a sneak upper cut that hurt them in the seventh round and despite valiantly lasting until the 12th they never recovered.

But since then they are battle hardened, they have won some big fights, they have some belts. The League Leaders' Shield and Challenge Cup are in the trophy cabinet. Now, they want to become undisputed.

Hull KR's captain Elliot Minchella looks ahead to Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors as they look to get their revenge after losing out in 2024.

They are channelling Lennox Lewis, when he faced Oliver McCall, getting his revenge in their rematch.

They want to be Joe Louis who lost to Max Schmeling then avenged the defeat.

Indeed, they are hoping that Wigan are Riddick Bowe - he may have beaten Evander Holyfield in their first match but then lost in their second clash.

They want to be the boxer that got up from the canvas, dusted themselves off, then came back bigger, better, and stronger than before to snatch the belt they have been dreaming of for so long.

A prospective trilogy bout beckons in 2026, but for now it is time to find out whether it will be 'and still' or 'and the new' as Wigan and Hull KR trade leather once more.

How to watch

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.