Rugby League Ashes 2025: Squads, fixtures and venues as England and Australia reignite rivalry

Super League Man of Steel Jake Connor has not been named in Shaun Wane's England squad for the upcoming Rugby League Ashes series against Australia.

Leeds Rhinos' Connor, who scooped the top individual prize this year, will be absent from the series, with Wane opting for Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith, and captain George Williams as his halfback options.

Smith and Williams are a tried and tested partnership for England, with strong performances against Tonga and Samoa most recently. Meanwhile, Lewis put in a performance to remember in the Grand Final.

However, for many, Connor is a threat that England may have wanted to use at some point in the three-match clash, especially since Williams will not have played for two months by the time of the first Test.

Other notable absentees include Wigan Warriors' Junior Nsemba, Luke Thompson, and Brad O'Neill with Canberra Raiders' Matty Nicholson also not selected.

AJ Brimson of Gold Coast Titans is selected after successfully applying to change his international eligibility to England earlier this year through his mother's English heritage. Brimson scored 12 tries in 23 NRL appearances in 2025.

Also from the NRL, Newcastle Knights duo Dom Young and Kai Pearce-Paul are included with Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth, North Queensland's John Bateman and Morgan Smithies who lifted the Minor Premiership with Canberra Raiders.

St Helens boast the highest representation with five players, while Super League runners-up Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos join Hull KR in having three players named. Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone are included from Wakefield Trinity with Captain Williams the sole representative from Warrington Wolves and Owen Trout the sole representative from Leigh Leopards.

The full England squad is as follows:

John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans), Joe Burgess (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)

What is the Australia squad?

Australia have announced a stellar squad that will head over to England.

Grand Final winners Reece Walsh, Patrick Carrigan, and Gehamat Shibasaki are in the squad, with the likes of Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, Mitchell Moses, Harry Grant, and Angus Crichton also featuring.

In other words, it is STACKED.

After the announcement of their squad, the Kangaroos made some changes, with Josh Addo-Carr and Bradman Best replacing injured Storm winger Xavier Coates and Parramatta's Zac Lomax.

"This will be one of the most anticipated Kangaroo Tours in recent memory," ARLC Chairman Mr Peter V'landys AM said.

"The return of the Ashes after 22 years is not just a sporting event-it's a celebration of Rugby League's rich heritage and enduring rivalry between two countries.

"To wear the green and gold in an Ashes series is a rare honour. It's the culmination of years of hard work, sacrifice and the reward for all that stood behind every player.

"This squad will also carry the pride of a nation and the legacy of those who came before them.

"For these players, their families, and the game itself, being part of an Ashes Tour will be a lifelong memory."

How often does The Ashes take place?

While you would think the Ashes happens regularly, in rugby league, that could not be further from the case.

Indeed, remarkably, this will be the first time that England will face rivals Australia in the rugby league Ashes since 2003.

The Kangaroos have won the last 13 rugby league Ashes series dating back to 1970, with the series previously contested by Great Britain rather than England.

It is eight years since the nations last met - in the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, with Australia winning 6-0. They also won all three Test matches on the most recent tour in 2003.

When and where are the games being played?

The three matches will take place across England, with the opening match being the first rugby league international at Wembley Stadium since the 2013 World Cup.

The second match will then take place at Everton's new Hill-Dickinson Stadium before Headingley in Leeds rounds off the series.

The matches in Leeds and at Everton are already sold out, with Wembley the only venue left where you can watch the spectacle.

Everton's interim chief executive officer, Colin Chong, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Rugby League Ashes series to Everton Stadium this autumn.

"As well as being home to Everton, our new stadium was built to also host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Securing an international fixture of this magnitude demonstrates Everton Stadium's status as one of the UK's leading venues.

"The rivalry between England and Australia in rugby league has a rich history and we are excited to welcome fans of the sport to our city and our stadium, which will offer an unforgettable experience in a state-of-the-art setting on the banks of the River Mersey."

First Test - Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test - Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test - Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds