Super League Grand Final 2025: Hull KR complete historic treble in 24-6 dethroning of Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford

Hull KR made history and dethroned Wigan Warriors with a dominant 24-6 victory in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

It marks a historic treble for the Robins, adding to their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield wins from 2025.

Hull KR are now only the fifth team to win the Super League Grand Final, joining Bradford Bulls, St Helens, Wigan and Leeds Rhinos.

Remarkably, they are also the first new winner in 21 years, stopping Wigan picking up their third in a row and inflicting a first final loss on head coach Matt Peet.

Mikey Lewis opens the scoring for Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors

The key moment of the first half came when Brad O'Neill was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tip tackle on Tyrone May, Hull KR using it to their advantage as Mikey Lewis, who was given the Rob Burrow award for player of the match, and Joe Burgess then went over to move 10-0 ahead.

Adam Keighran managed to send over a huge penalty conversion for Wigan on the stroke of half-time, but the 10-2 scoreline left the Warriors with a mountain of work to do and Hull KR on the precipice of greatness.

Harry Smith managed to fire back for Wigan and bring the score to 10-6 but a Rhyse Martin penalty conversion, Jez Litten converted try and Burgess interception with two minutes left on the clock moved Hull KR 22-6 ahead and that was enough to seal the biggest moment in the club's history.

Hull KR cement themselves as Super League giant

After a build-up befitting of the occasion with Sir Billy Boston poignantly bringing out the trophy as 'Jerusalem' rang out, Super League's two top teams in 2025 went into battle in front of the 68,853 strong crowd.

Old Trafford welcomes Hull KR and Wigan out for the Super League Grand Final

With Hull KR making early errors it looked like Wigan were certain to get points on the board, but they passed up two golden opportunities to strike first.

In the seventh minute, Bevan French used his footwork to step through, but skipper Liam Farrell was unable to keep hold of the pass.

Soon after, Wigan thought they had made a chance count as Liam Marshall sent over a sensational chip kick from the wing for French to finish off under the sticks, but a video review showed the No 6 to have knocked on as he went to ground the ball, keeping the score at 0-0 after 15 minutes.

Beven French drops the ball over the line after a brilliant ball through for Wigan against Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final

The touchpaper was then lit in the 18th minute as O'Neill was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tip tackle on May, sparking a melee, and unlike Wigan, Hull KR used that opportunity to perfection.

In the build-up to the game Hull KR head coach Peters had challenge Lewis to 'own the moment', and he did that in the 20th minute as he sent an audacious dummy to part Wigan's defensive line and send the East Stand wild, Arthur Mourgue adding the extras for the 6-0 lead.

O'Neill's sin binning then got even more costly for Wigan as after mistakes from Luke Thompson and Liam Marshall, Hull KR flung it through hands close to the line for Burgess to dive over and put the Robins 10-up.

Hull KR continued to keep Wigan at arm's length, and it was only a penalty as the hooter sounded for an accidental offside from Rhyse Martin that got Warriors on the scoreboard, Keighran sending over a long-range penalty conversion to cut into his side's deficit.

Jai Field takes out three Hull KR players before laying on the pass for Harry Smith to score for Wigan Warriors against Hull KR

Wigan needed to hit back as quickly as possible in the second half and that they did just that nine minutes in, Jai Field coming up with a huge break and dummy on the left edge before finding Smith who had the legs to race away and bring the score to 10-6, Keighran skewing the conversion attempt wide.

The Robins managed to reinstate a six-point lead quite quickly though as Wigan were penalised for interference and Martin slotted the conversion over.

Jez Litten goes over to extend the lead for Hull KR in the Grand Final against Wigan Warriors

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Hull KR then found a pivotal try once again as they spotted Wigan retreating on the last tackle and two offloads later found Litten to walk in, Martin making no mistake with the boot to move his side 18-6 in front and in real control.

As Wigan tried to chance their arm with time ticking away they only came up with errors and if the win was not already confirmed, it was when Burgess came up with an interception and walked in with just two minutes left on the clock.

With that, the Robins knew that had sealed the biggest day in their history and certified themselves as one of Super League's giants.

Lewis: We will be in the history books forever

Mikey Lewis can't hold back the tears after Hull KR's victory over Wigan Warriors in the Super League Grand Final

An emotional player of the match Mikey Lewis to Sky Sports:

"This group of players are special, really special.

"We've been through so many highs this year. The belief within our group is unmatched.

"We knew we could get the job done today, that Wigan weren't going to win it for 80 minutes.

"We just had to do our Hull KR performance, and I feel like we did that.

"To win the treble is a dream come true. This is very special.

"I just had to do myself proud, my family proud, and my little boy. He'll be able to look back when he's older and see his dad's a treble winner. It will be in the history books forever."

Peters: Tonight the making of Lewis - I'm so proud of my team

Willie Peters says he was so, so, so proud of his Hull KR players as the claim their first Super League title against Wigan Warriors

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters to Sky Sports:

"The people of East Hull have waited a long time. This is for them. We've always said we're a community club first. Our fans are the most important.

"Our fans do it tough, they have to work and fight for everything, and that's what my team did tonight. I'm so proud of them.

"Mikey Lewis knew before this game that he had to take those big moments and go after the game a bit more. Tonight was the perfect opportunity for him. Tonight is the making of Mikey Lewis, no doubt about it.

"We know he's a very good player, but he wants to chase greatness. This is the start of that.

"My players are all legends to me. There's no doubt. We're the fifth team to do it [treble in the Super League era]. This team has to be remembered as a champion team."