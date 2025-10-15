Hull KR: Willie Peters reveals '5am boxer' mentality behind club's history-making season

Head coach Willie Peters has admitted the secret behind Hull KR’s historic treble-winning season that will be crucial for continued success – adopting the mindset of "the 5am boxer".

The Robins won everything this season and their journey to winning the treble also marked them becoming just the fifth different club to win the Super League Grand Final.

But to do what has never been done in the Super League era, win the Grand Final the season after winning the treble, Peters stressed the importance of maintaining their "5am boxer" mentality.

"The 5am boxer is a boxer that will get up rain, hail, or shine," said Peters on Sky Sports News' The Verdict.

"They'll do their running, they'll do their sparring, they'll do what's needed. A 5am boxer is a hard worker, has desire, hunger, and basically does whatever it takes.

"I think the 5am boxer for us is going to come into play even more for 2026. Because what happens with that 5am boxer, once they win a world title, what comes with that?

"There's a lot more fame. There's the houses, the cars, the free entry to the nightclubs, and that sort of thing.

"And there's some boxers that got carried away. But then there's the other ones that just stick to the task, and they stick to what works. They never forget where they came from."

Since he took charge ahead of the 2023 season, Peters is said to have transformed the club, a result of adopting this mentality and even recently leaning on former IBF World Cruiserweight Champion, Jai Opetaia.

But now with a trio of trophies from this season in the cabinet, and an impassioned fanbase, the Robins already carry a lot of pressure going into next season.

While Peters said the team will have a few weeks off from club training, he is already clear that their "5am boxer" mentality will be more important than ever next season.

Before looking too far ahead though, Peters has an Ashes to prepare for. He will be part of the coaching team for Australia, while Hull KR's Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Joe Burgess will represent England.

Lewis was a crucial component to his side's success, despite some criticism towards the end of the season, he came out and was awarded player of the match at the Grand Final.

Image: Hull KR's Mikey Lewis was awarded player of the match after the Grand Final

"Mikey's mentality has grown as he has matured, he's always been an exceptional runner of the ball, but his tactical awareness and defensive play has really grown," Jon Wilkin said.

"I think Mikey has been under a lot of scrutiny, even myself, I've questioned Mikey in the last month or six weeks of the year.

"When I questioned him or said he looked tired, I always hoped he would pop out in the Grand Final and perform as he did.

"This is a guy from humble beginnings who is living his dream. On the biggest stage, the best players produce the best results and that's what he did. This is his arrival to the top level of rugby league."

Image: Hull KR's Joe Burgess will play in the upcoming Ashes series for England

England vs Australia in the Rugby League Ashes

All matches kick-off 2.30pm

First Test: Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test: Saturday November 1, Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds