Pacific Championships: Dates, times, fixtures as New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa face off
Read through all you need to know as the Pacific Championships hot up; Catch PNG Kumuls vs Cook Island Aitu live on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm on Saturday; Watch Tonga vs Samoa live on Sky Sports Mix from 5pm on Sunday
Thursday 23 October 2025 17:28, UK
The Pacific Championships are reaching their peak and you can catch every moment live on Sky Sports.
The Pacific Championships in the men's and women's are split into two competitions - the Bowl and the Cup.
So, let's take a look at the key elements as the contest goes up another level this weekend.
Who is involved?
There are 12 teams involved across the men's and women's formats of the competition in 2025.
In the men's, New Zealand, Samoa, and Tonga will contest the Cup. Meanwhile, the Cook Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea will contest the Bowl.
In the women's, Australia, Samoa, and New Zealand will contest the Pacific Cup, with Cook Islands, PNG, and Tonga going for the Pacific Bowl.
Australia men are not involved this year due to them competing in the Ashes against England, the three-match series starting on Saturday October 25 at Wembley Stadium. This means Samoa jump up to the Cup.
Who has won it before?
Starting back in 2019 for the men, it was the Kangaroos who picked up the inaugural win in the Cup, with Fiji winning the second tier.
The format then returned in 2023, with New Zealand beating Australia. In 2024, Australia then took back the title when they defeated Tonga.
The women's competition began in 2024, with the Jillaroos beating New Zealand to claim the inaugural title.
Pacific Championships 2025:
|Men's Pacific Cup
|New Zealand, Sāmoa, and Tonga
|Men's Pacific Bowl
|Fiji Bati, Cook Islands, Papua New Guinea
|Women's Pacific Cup
|Australia, New Zealand, Sāmoa
|Women's Pacific Bowl
|Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea
What is the format?
The format sees each team play each other once in the Cup and the Bowl. In the Cup, the top two teams then play a final to decide the winner. In the Bowl, the top team after the round-robin games is immediately crowned the winner.
What has happened so far?
In the men's, New Zealand sit on top of the Pacific Bowl after a 24-18 win over Samoa. The Bowl has Fiji top following their 44-24 victory over the Cook Islands.
In the women's, New Zealand sit on top in the Cup following a tight 22-20 win over Samoa, with Cook Islands top of the Bowl with a strong 34-6 win over PNG.
When and where can I watch it?
Both competitions continue over Saturday and Sunday, live on Sky Sports. On Saturday October 25, Tonga take on the Cook Islands in the Women's Bowl from 4am on Sky Sports Mix before PNG vs Cook Islands in the Men's Bowl from 6am.
On Sunday October 26, the Cup then continues with the Jillaroos against Samoa from 3am on Sky Sports Mix ahead of the hotly anticipated Tonga vs Samoa clash from 5am.
