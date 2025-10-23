England's Kai Pearce-Paul focused on representing hometown London in Wembley Ashes clash with Australia

While the perception of rugby league is that it is a northern sport confined often to its heartlands, it will be clear that is not the case when Kai Pearce-Paul runs out for England on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Pearce-Paul is a player that has gone over to the NRL and made waves, playing for the Newcastle Knights and will join Wests Tigers in 2026.

Born in Lewisham, Pearce-Paul started his rugby career in the capital and came through the system at London Broncos before eventually making his Super League debut for Wigan Warriors in 2020.

England matchday squad for first Ashes Test John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.

Now, he gets to be back in his hometown to represent his country, something he is not taking for granted.

Going from the London boy watching sport at Wembley Stadium to playing for England against Australia at the same venue will simply be the "pinnacle" of his young career to date.

"Obviously, the Ashes is something that hasn't happened for a very long time now and I think that makes it that much more exciting as well," Pearce-Paul said.

"Then to top it off, in my home country, in my hometown for the first game, London, Wembley. I am very excited for that and I guess there's sort of the pinnacle of my career, I think being able to play in my hometown in front of all my family, all my friends.

"I've got so many people coming to watch me and doing it for my country is sort of the best thing I can ask for.

"Growing up, I'd come to Wembley and other big stadiums in London and England to come watch soccer teams, for example, and obviously rugby teams as well.

"I never thought I would be sat there in that crowd and be able to say that I'm going to play there for my country as well. It is a bit unreal really.

"I think it probably will hit me more when I run out on the field, where I'm playing and how big the situation is.

"To win or to beat Australia in my home country, in my hometown, in front of all my friends, family, I couldn't describe a better feeling, to be honest."

As a player who plays out in Australia, it means Pearce-Paul is more accustomed to than most the talent England face in what looks an incredibly strong Australia side with the likes of Nathan Cleary, Reece Walsh, and Cameron Munster guiding them around the park.

Pearce-Paul is ready to give out any tips or tricks his team-mates need as they look to move 1-0 up at Wembley.

"I guess we have sessions for that, where we're sort of learning and reviewing the opposition," he added.

"Obviously every player in that team is a threat. They're playing for Australia for a reason.

"Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, two great runners, the team is full of it. I could go with one to 17 if I really wanted to, but the boys are obviously aware.

"I guess obviously being there or being from Australia at the moment and playing in the NRL, I have a better gauge of certain players, how they like to play and stuff.

"So I'm sure I'll be giving a few tips to some of the boys throughout the week anyway."

Rugby League Ashes 2025

First Test: Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test: Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds

