Salford Red Devils winding up petition adjourned for third time until November 12

Salford Red Devils have been given a further two weeks to pay off their debts after a hearing at a specialist companies court.

The company which owns the team, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, was issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs in May.

At a short hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday - the third since the petition was issued - barrister Josh O'Neill, for HMRC, asked for the club to be wound up.

Lawyers for the club told the court that the debts were due to be paid off in full and asked for a two-week adjournment.

Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs granted the adjournment for "payment in full" of the club's debts by November 12.

In a statement, Salford said: "Salford Red Devils can confirm that HMRC have granted the club a two-week adjournment, providing additional time in which to secure the necessary funds.

"We would like to reassure supporters that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a positive resolution.

"Further updates will be shared as soon as possible."

Salford Red Devils: A timeline of events January: Sustainability cap introduced February: Takeover by consortium approved February: The 82-0 drubbing vs St Helens February: Failure to pay leaves Salford staff left with financial uncertainty March: Marc Sneyd signs for Warrington Wolves March: Wages paid late again April: Ryan Brierley speaks out on 'deteriorating mental health' of players May: CEO Chris Irwin reportedly resigns June: Players continue to leave July: Senior Salford players threaten not to play August: Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd depart as RFL defends takeover August: COO resigns and alleges she was told to 'sleep with individual' at RFL August: Match against Wakefield cancelled but protest goes ahead September: Assistant coach Kurt Haggerty leaves the club September: HMRC give club further adjournment in case October: Paul Rowley joins St Helens as head coach October: HMRC hearing adjourned for two more weeks

Salford have been beset by financial problems all season, operating under strict salary cap restrictions after failing to pay players and staff on time, and seeing several star players leave throughout a campaign in which they finished bottom of the Betfred Super League standings.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed they had lost their place in next season's expanded top flight on the club gradings, were provisionally relegated to the Championship for the 2026 campaign, with head coach Paul Rowley subsequently leaving to join St Helens.

Their troubled season came after a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta completed a takeover in February this year.

Alexander Bunzl, for Salford City Reds, told the hearing that "more than adequate" funding was due to become available so the matter could be "settled promptly".

He said: "We seek a further adjournment of 14 days to finish the process to enable the turnaround."

Chris Sinever, for supporting creditor Funding Cash Advance Limited, said his client is owed more than £200,000 and also asked for the club to be wound up.

Mr Bunzl told the court the money that was to become available would be enough for the club to pay all its creditors.