Salford Red Devils winding up petition adjourned for third time until November 12
HMRC have once again adjourned the winding up petition against Salford Red Devils over their debts until November 12; debts then must be paid in full; the club has been in a financial crisis all year after a takeover failed to bring the money promised
Wednesday 29 October 2025 13:10, UK
Salford Red Devils have been given a further two weeks to pay off their debts after a hearing at a specialist companies court.
The company which owns the team, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, was issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue and Customs in May.
At a short hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday - the third since the petition was issued - barrister Josh O'Neill, for HMRC, asked for the club to be wound up.
- Toulouse and York chosen for Super League expansion as London miss out
- Bradford make shock return to Super League as Salford drop out
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Lawyers for the club told the court that the debts were due to be paid off in full and asked for a two-week adjournment.
Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs granted the adjournment for "payment in full" of the club's debts by November 12.
In a statement, Salford said: "Salford Red Devils can confirm that HMRC have granted the club a two-week adjournment, providing additional time in which to secure the necessary funds.
"We would like to reassure supporters that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a positive resolution.
"Further updates will be shared as soon as possible."
Salford Red Devils: A timeline of events
|January:
|Sustainability cap introduced
|February:
|Takeover by consortium approved
|February:
|The 82-0 drubbing vs St Helens
|February:
|Failure to pay leaves Salford staff left with financial uncertainty
|March:
|Marc Sneyd signs for Warrington Wolves
|March:
|Wages paid late again
|April:
|Ryan Brierley speaks out on 'deteriorating mental health' of players
|May:
|CEO Chris Irwin reportedly resigns
|June:
|Players continue to leave
|July:
|Senior Salford players threaten not to play
|August:
|Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd depart as RFL defends takeover
|August:
|COO resigns and alleges she was told to 'sleep with individual' at RFL
|August:
|Match against Wakefield cancelled but protest goes ahead
|September:
|Assistant coach Kurt Haggerty leaves the club
|September:
|HMRC give club further adjournment in case
|October:
|Paul Rowley joins St Helens as head coach
|October:
|HMRC hearing adjourned for two more weeks
Salford have been beset by financial problems all season, operating under strict salary cap restrictions after failing to pay players and staff on time, and seeing several star players leave throughout a campaign in which they finished bottom of the Betfred Super League standings.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed they had lost their place in next season's expanded top flight on the club gradings, were provisionally relegated to the Championship for the 2026 campaign, with head coach Paul Rowley subsequently leaving to join St Helens.
Their troubled season came after a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta completed a takeover in February this year.
Alexander Bunzl, for Salford City Reds, told the hearing that "more than adequate" funding was due to become available so the matter could be "settled promptly".
He said: "We seek a further adjournment of 14 days to finish the process to enable the turnaround."
Chris Sinever, for supporting creditor Funding Cash Advance Limited, said his client is owed more than £200,000 and also asked for the club to be wound up.
Mr Bunzl told the court the money that was to become available would be enough for the club to pay all its creditors.