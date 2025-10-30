Wheelchair Rugby League Ashes: England fight back to beat Australia in first Test after Rob Hawkins hat-trick

England scored five unanswered tries late in the game as they fought back to beat Australia 56-28 in the first Wheelchair Rugby League Ashes Test on the Gold Coast.

The tourists trailed 28-26 midway through the second half after a superb long-range try from Australia's Cory Cannane, but then notched five times in the final 23 minutes.

Halifax Panthers' Rob Hawkins scored twice in the final three minutes as he ended up with a hat-trick and 20 points in the game after also landing four conversions.

England - who had led 16-0 inside the first eight minutes - will look to seal a series win when the second and final Test is held at the same venue on Sunday (5am UK time).

Leeds Rhinos' Nathan Collins opened the scoring for the away side before Joe Coyd and Hawkins added to the tally in a dominant start

In an intriguing encounter, tries from captain Lewis King and Collins kept England's noses in front as the Wheelaroos rallied but the reigning World Cup champions then fell behind thanks to Dan Anstey and Cannane's efforts.

Back came England, though, as Collins' pass set up Mason Billington before Test debutant Finlay O'Neill scored, with Seb Bechara and then Hawkins' double concluding the scoring.

England captain King said: "The rivalry between England and Australia is unlike any other, and that's what makes the Ashes so special. We have enormous respect for the Wheelaroos, but we're here with one goal - to bring the Ashes back home."