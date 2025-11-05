Rugby League Ashes 2025: Mikolaj Oledzki insists series whitewash for Australia simply 'cannot happen' at home ground of Headingley

England's Mikolaj Oledzki says making sure the Ashes series against Australia finishes 2-1 feels almost "life or death" after the Kangaroos clinched the series win.

The Green and Gold took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a 14-4 victory at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, adding to their 26-6 triumph at Wembley in the opening Tests.

It means England head to Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium on Saturday November 8 with all focus being on avoiding a series whitewash.

For Oledzki, finishing the first Ashes series in 23 years with a 3-0 whitewash is something that simply "cannot happen" and a group of "proud" English players will be doing everything in their power to stop that happening.

"Look, I wouldn't say life or death, but it feels that way," Oledzki told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Megan Wellens provides the verdict from the second match in the Rugby League Ashes as Australia clinch the series after a 14-4 win against England

"We're a proud group. Wearing the England jersey for everyone means everything. Representing England is the highest honour. Some players never get to do it.

"So these opportunities are very special and it can't happen, you know? I'm not even going to say it out loud, but it cannot happen.

"We will make sure all eyes are on next week. You can't do anything about it now, but all eyes are on next week and we'll do everything in our power to make sure that it is a 2-1 series."

The series has been played across some iconic stadiums, with Wembley hosting the opener and a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium the backdrop for the second Test.

But now, the series comes to it's conclusion at one of rugby league's homes in Leeds in front of sold-out Headingley crowd.

For Oledzki, Headingley is a special place where he has played pretty much his entire professional career and he is expecting the crowd to give Australia an atmosphere to remember.

Indeed, it would have a "special place" in his heart if he got to be involved in that moment.

"It is a special place. I've played there since I was a kid. I've been at Leeds since I've started my career. Headingley has got a special place in my heart," he added.

"Look, it's absolutely breathtaking, these stadiums are great. The atmosphere at Hill Dickinson was amazing.

"But Headingley, I think you won't get the 50,000 in there, but the numbers you will get in there will be the loudest and most intimidating. You'll get a proper Northern welcome.

"We've got great fans, we've got amazing fans, and I'm 100 per cent sure they'll get behind us.

"I don't think some of the lads in the Australian jersey would have experienced an atmosphere like it. So it's a great stadium full of rich history.

"Being a Leeds lad, it would mean the world to me, to get to pull on the jersey again and represent England, my family, at a stadium that's got a pretty special place in my heart."

Rugby League Ashes 2025

First Test: England 6-26 Australia

Second Test: England 4-14 Australia

Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds