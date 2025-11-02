The difference between NRL and Super League? Shaun Wane calls for 'more Test match level games' in England

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes and head coach Shaun Wane believes that if his side are to win this series one day, Super League needs more high-intensity games similar to the NRL.

England were much improved from their 26-6 trouncing at Wembley but two tries straight after half-time from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young proved the difference as the Green and Gold secured a 14-4 win and a series-clinching 2-0 lead.

It means England are kept waiting once again to win in this iconic series with Australia having defended it 13 times in a row.

Image: Australia have secured the Ashes series after another victory

Wane's outfit join generations before them who have not been able to get one over the Kangaroos and the England man believes if they are going to be able to complete that goal in the future, Super League needs more "Test-level" matches.

The NRL has the likes of the State of Origin games that take the intensity up a notch.

And Wane said: "I mean, a lot of credit we have to give to Australia, they play Test matches - they play a lot of Test matches - in their competition, and we play 10, 15 a year. They play a lot more intense games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Queensland were in celebratory mood after beating New South Wales in the deciding game as they won this year's State of Origin.

"That makes me feel proud that we've stuck at it for 70 minutes today, but still the overriding feeling for me is disappointment of not finishing the job.

"Absolutely, I'd love that. That's what we need, we need really intense games, and that's going to improve the competition and that's going to improve the chances of us winning these sort of games.

"For me as an international coach, at the minute the more intense Test match games we play, the better for all of our players in our comp."

Image: It was a fiery encounter with three yellow cards being shown

Now, England will be focused on ensuring it is not a 3-0 whitewash when they close out the series at Leeds' Headingley Stadium next week.

Wane says he is now "obsessed" with ensuring his side leave the series with a win on the board.

"That's really important, they'll be obsessed to get to win 3-0, and we need to be obsessed to make it 2-1, I've just said that to the players," Wane added.

"So that has to be our obsession, starting tonight and [with the] review tomorrow. It's going to be a tough week, but if you want it the most you get it next week."

Rugby League Ashes 2025

First Test: England 6-26 Australia

Second Test: England 4-14 Australia

Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds