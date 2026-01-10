James McDonnell: Leeds Rhinos forward to leave Super League club for NRL at end of 2026 season, joining Harry Newman in southern hemisphere

Leeds Rhinos forward James McDonnell will leave the club at the end of the 2026 Super League season and move to the NRL, joining current team-mate Harry Newman in the southern hemisphere.

Leeds have not announced which team McDonnell will move to when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Newman has already penned a two-year deal with Perth Bears, which will come into effect when his Rhinos deal finishes in the autumn.

Image: Leeds' Harry Newman's move to Perth Bears had already been confirmed

McDonnell played every game for Leeds last year and secured a spot in the Super League Dream team, while he was also part of the England training squad ahead of the Ashes.

The back-rower joined Leeds from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 season and has also had spells on loan at York Knights and Leigh Leopards earlier in his career.

Shortly after the McDonnell news was announced, Rhinos revealed that forward Keenan Palasia has penned a three-year contract extension until the end of 2029.

Image: Keenan Palasia has signed a new three-year deal with Leeds

Palasia arrived in Yorkshire from NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans ahead of 2025.

Leeds 'know McDonnell will give his' all before leaving

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease said of McDonnell's impending departure: "When we agreed a contract extension with James back in April last year, we knew his ambitions as a player.

"He has tremendous self-belief and drive, which as a club, we have benefitted from in recent years. I know he will give his all this season before moving on.

"We have both agreed to make a decision as early as possible in the year so we can plan for 2027 and I am grateful that James has been up front at the earliest opportunity.

"He had an outstanding season in 2025 and I am expecting even better in 2026."

Image: McDonnell joined Leeds from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur added: "It is disappointing to lose James for 2027 but there is a long time to go between now and then.

"James is a great example, particularly for our younger players, of where hard work and dedication can take you.

"For those in the squad, they know there is a spot up for grabs next year and that should drive them on."