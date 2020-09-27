Toronto Wolfpack: Chairman Bob Hunter backs club to prove worth to Super League

Toronto chairman Bob Hunter

Bob Hunter is confident Toronto Wolfpack will be able to prove they a worthy of a place in Super League next year after the decision on their future was deferred for a month.

The Canadian side were granted more time at Friday's Super League board meeting, with new owner Carlo LiVolsi set to make a presentation via Zoom when they reconvene on October 23.

Wolfpack chairman Hunter is in no doubt LiVolsi is the right man to take the club forward following the departure of previous owner David Argyle and believes they can convince the 11 other clubs in the competition to back their bid for reinstatement.

"I have an appreciation of Carlo's resources," Hunter told Sky Sports News. "He's a competitor and a bit of a sports fanatic, but he's a very sophisticated, intelligent businessman and he understand there is risk.

"Sports are very fickle and especially right now with the challenges of no fans. He has the depth, he has the resources and he has the passion to make this work.

"In Super League and the RFL's defence, their million-dollar question is do you have staying power - and we have 30 days to convince them we do."

Toronto had previously submitted a lengthy five-year business plan outlining sales and marketing, and community initiatives, as well as how LiVolsi will operate the club to ensure sustainability.

They are now expecting a request from Super League on Monday outlining which areas of the plan they require clarification on, which the staff in Canada will then put together ahead of LiVolsi's presentation.

Although no firm decision was made one way or the other on Friday, Hunter took the fact the Wolfpack will have another opportunity to state their case next month as a positive.

"It's very significant message they do want us and if we show we can do it sustainably and long-term, and add value, that's what we've got to do," Hunter said.

"We embarrassed Super League and the RFL when we decided we couldn't compete this year, and I'm just happy they're giving us another chance.

"We've got some great owners and some great partners, and we're lucky about that and now we've got to prove our worth.

"From the coaches, the players still on roster, to our staff still in the UK and Toronto, it's a lifeline."

Hunter echoed head coach Brian McDermott's expectation that Sonny Bill Williams will return to the Wolfpack next year if they are reinstated in Super League.

The cross-code star is currently playing in Australia for Sydney Roosters on a deal until the end of the season but would be welcome back in Toronto.

"We would love to [have Williams back], there is no doubt about it," Hunter said. "The only downside would be if Sonny Bill doesn't want to come back and I certainly hope that is not the case.

"When he left, he committed for next season and we hope that's going to be the case at the end of the season in Australia."