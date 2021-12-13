Morgan Knowles: England loose forward signs long-term St Helens contract

Morgan Knowles has signed a new long-term contract with St Helens

Morgan Knowles has set his sights on more glory with St Helens after agreeing a four-year contract extension with the reigning Super League champions.

The loose forward, who made his England debut in the 30-10 win away to France in October after previously representing Wales, has put pen to paper on a deal which runs until the end of the 2025 season.

Knowles was already under contract for 2022, but the 25-year-old has already agreed a new long-term deal and could not be happier to be staying at Totally Wicked Stadium.

✍️ CONFIRMED: St.Helens R.F.C. is thrilled to announce that England forward @MorgsKnowles has signed a new four year contract which will keep him at the Club until at least the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League season! ✍️https://t.co/DptYrDGZFv#COYS — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) December 13, 2021

"I am really made up," Knowles said. "I've really enjoyed my time here; the club has been brilliant with me as have all the players and the staff.

"I am happy here and you can't really put a price on that, so I am delighted to extend my stay.

"I feel really lucky and privileged to be a part of this team and this group and I want more success moving forward."

Knowles, who began his playing days in his native Cumbria with community club Barrow Island, has come through St Helens' youth system and made his professional debut in 2015.

His starring roles in Saints' three-straight Super League triumphs in 2019, 2020 and 2021 saw him earn a place in the Dream Team for all of those campaigns as well.

In total, Knowles has made 149 St Helens appearances and head coach Kristian Woolf hailed his "unique" abilities after seeing a player who has established himself as a key member of the pack sign a contract extension.

"Morgan is an exceptional signing for the club," Woolf said. "He is a real stand-out player for us in the way he performs and competes every week.

"He has a unique skill-set where he can play with the footy, but also has that ruthless and tough competitive style.

"If you ask through our playing squad and the majority of players in the competition, he would be someone who they mention and respect.

"He is a real key player and figure for our team and is a real leader and leads by example both on and off the field."