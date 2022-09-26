St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign

Mark Percival was a try-scorer in Saints' 24-12 win over Leeds in the Grand Final

Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup.

The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.

Percival is in the plans of Bennett's successor Shaun Wane and that has made him even more determined to prove his fitness ahead of the opening game against Samoa in Newcastle on October 15.

"It's important to me because obviously I've been in the squad over the last few years but never really played under Wayne Bennett," Percival said.

"For whatever reason, he didn't want to play me, but I'm still striving to play for England, especially when the coach is interested in playing me.

"I've spoken to Waney and I want to get out there and play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos Watch highlights of the Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos

Percival, who made his international debut against France in 2016, was out for four months with bone fluid on his knee until making his comeback in St Helens' Super League semi-final win over Salford.

He was then a try-scorer in Saints' 24-12 win over Leeds in Saturday's Grand Final at Old Trafford but admitted his injury woes are not quite in the past.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Percival went over to score for St Helens in the Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos Mark Percival went over to score for St Helens in the Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos

"I played the first 15 thinking I was going to get through the year quite well," Percival said.

"It's a weird injury really and heals itself over time. It was something the specialist wouldn't allow me to play with until it was gone, otherwise it would end up ruining my career.

"It was bad so it was advice I had to take. It's still there but it's getting better and I knew I had it in me with two games to come back in.

"The plan is to have some more scans to see how it's progressing. I know I got through the games and I might look OK but I've had anti-inflammatory tablets and a couple of painkillers leading into the games to help me get through them.

"I've got to reassess now and see where I go.

"I feel ready to go and I'm looking forward to playing for England, I just need to speak to the specialist. If he gives me the all-clear I'm 100 per cent committed to England."