James Tedesco savouring success after overcoming injury setbacks

James Tedesco is targeting back-to-back World Club Challenge wins with Sydney Roosters

He is one of the most prominent players in rugby league but there was a time when James Tedesco feared his NRL career was over after less than half an hour.

An underage star who perfected his skills on his own football pitch on his family's 200-acre property south-west of Sydney, Tedesco was tipped for greatness.

Yet things took a dramatic twist in his first-team debut against Cronulla in the opening game of the 2012 season.

"It was a pretty big day," said the Australia international, speaking to Sky Sports' Golden Point podcast. "There was a lot of excitement and I had all my friends and family come down to watch me.

"It was a Sunday afternoon at Leichardt Oval. Around 25 minutes in, I stepped off my left and did my ACL.

"I didn't really know what that was at the time. I'd never had any injuries as a kid growing up. Then I felt a pop. As soon as I got into the sheds the doctor felt it and said, 'that's your ACL. That's the whole year'.

"I was shocked. That was my first pre-season with first grade. Tim Sheens gave me the nod that I was going to be full-back. I had a big year ahead and was excited, and then it all came crashing down pretty quickly.

"The next two or three years I had around six surgeries. I broke my kneecap, had ankle surgery, broke my jaw, shoulder surgery. I was going through a rough period where I didn't know if I was going to get through a game without being injured, or if I was really cut out for the NRL."

Tedesco overcame a host of injury setbacks

In 2014, Tedesco was on the comeback trail after yet another operation, but he was racked by doubts over whether his body could handle the rigours of the NRL.

He decided to seek a mentor, which proved one of the best decisions he's ever made.

"He addressed all the mental stuff, that doubt that I thought I had," said Tedesco. "Just talking about that openly and understanding why I had it, and how I can overcome it.

You probably don't realise when you're a young kid, how much the mental side affects you. James Tedesco

"I still speak to him a few times a week during the year, before a game, and just about life in general.

"Having that sort of person to talk to about any issues I have, or am going to have, is awesome for me. It has shown a big difference in my footy career and my life in general.

"You probably don't realise when you're a young kid, how much the mental side affects you. Going through those tough times and finding someone to talk to about it, it has definitely helped me.

"I'm sure a lot of sportspeople, and people in general, can relate to that."

Tedesco scored the winning try in last season's Grand Final

Tedesco played every game of the 2015 season, finishing tied for third in the tryscoring charts with 17, and since then he hasn't looked back.

A two-time State of Origin winner with New South Wales, Tedesco has also won back-to-back NRL titles with Sydney Roosters and last season won the Dally M Medal.

The Roosters will attempt to retain the World Club Challenge when they face St Helens on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action, and focus then shifts towards attempting to become NRL premiers for the third year in succession.

"We know it's going to be a different journey," said Tedesco. "We're going to have to do things differently and work harder.

"We all enjoy that challenge of being the premiers, being the best, and everyone wants to knock us off.

"We all back each other and have faith in each other. If people want to come after us, we'll do a good job."