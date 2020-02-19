Trent Robinson has made Sydney Roosters 'from good to great', says Phil Clarke

2:01 Phil Clarke says coach Trent Robinson is the reason behind Sydney Roosters' recent success in which they won back to back NRL titles in the last two seasons Phil Clarke says coach Trent Robinson is the reason behind Sydney Roosters' recent success in which they won back to back NRL titles in the last two seasons

Trent Robinson has made Sydney Roosters "from good to great", Phil Clarke said ahead of their World Club Challenge match against St Helens.

The Roosters, champions of the NRL, will face Kristian Woolf's Saints on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm in the latest edition of the World Club Challenge.

Head coach Robinson joined the Sydney side in 2013, and Clarke says it is his touch that has taken the Roosters to back-to-back domestic titles in the last two seasons.

"He's made them from good to great," Clarke told Sky Sports News. "He really has got them to connect and play at a high level and they've been tremendously successful and very, very consistent.

"They really are looking forward to this game against St Helens. They place tremendous importance on winning their championship, the NRL Grand Final, so they can come here and play again over here."

Trent Robinson's Roosters will take on St Helens in the World Club Challenge

Clarke says he is "confident and positive" for a Saints win, but that they will have to take all the chances thrown their way by the Australians.

"They have been blown away in the last two occasions they have played in the World Club Challenge," said the Sky Sports pundit.

"They will have to take every chance. In the last 10 times this World Club Challenge has been played, on eight occasions the Australian team have won it. Saints need to start well and turn that 20 per cent chance into a 50 per cent chance and then hope for a little bit of luck."

'There was a little war of words after the match'

In Super League, Salford's Kevin Brown has been given a two-match ban for a headbutt on Jordan Turner during last Friday's 12-10 defeat by Huddersfield. Clarke said there is "bad blood" brewing between the sides and that he is already looking forward to the return fixture in April.

"I can't remember in the last five or six years ever seeing [Brown] disciplined or sent off, and yet there was an allegation after the match by Jordan Turner, the player who he made contact with, that this isn't the first time," said Clarke.

Watch highlights as Huddersfield Giants edged out Salford Red Devils in a tense Super League encounter at the AJ Bell Stadium

"There's some bad blood brewing between Salford and Huddersfield and there was a little war of words after the match between both coaches.

"It's inexcusable, he makes direct contact with the head and he's been banned for two games for doing so. He's clearly made contact with the head and perhaps lucky to only be banned for two games.

"I'm fascinated, the next time these two sides meet I think it could get very, very tasty.

"I don't know what's gone on between the coaches or the players of these two sides but there's clearly a massive battle. Only one of them has a chance of making the play-offs at the end of this year and they know it's dog eat dog."