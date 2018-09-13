Wigan v Warrington: Three key battles in the Super 8s clash on Sky Sports

Sam Tomkins wants to finish his Wigan career on a high

The top four places in Super League are done and dusted and the sides are just playing for position now.

Wigan are trying to hold on to second place with their opponents Warrington needing a win to keep alive their chances of a home semi-final.

Here's three key battles that might decide Friday's game, live on Sky Sports...

Sam Tomkins v Stefan Ratchford

A battle of two England hopefuls at full-back this week. Sam Tomkins earned a recall to the elite player squad after four years away in July, but he has got Stefan Ratchford for company.

Sam Tomkins has scored 10 tries for Wigan this season

As the clock ticks down on Tomkins' Wigan career, his form has been excellent. He has scored 10 tries and provided 17 assists - the second most in the Wigan side behind George Williams.

With Morgan Escare as a bench option, Tomkins can go between full-back and stand-off depending on the match situation. If it's close, watch out for a Tomkins one-pointer. He kicked another one against Wakefield, his fourth of 2018.

Stefan Ratchford is the man in possession of England's No 1 shirt. He started in the Test win against New Zealand in Denver, and domestically the full-back has enjoyed a fine season for Steve Price's side - he has shown a level of consistency in his performances having stuck to one position.

Stefan Ratchford has made more metres with the ball than any of his Warrington team-mates this season

Ratchford has 13 tries to his name this campaign, the third best in the Warrington side, while he has also proved an important creative force as well, making 19 tries, only behind Kevin Brown.

He has been a metre-making machine, leading the way for the Wolves with 3157m at an average gain of 8.22m a drive. A key man for Warrington.

Dan Sarginson v Bryson Goodwin

It's been a difficult time for Dan Sarginson; the news broke in the week before the Wakefield game that his brother had died in Norway. Sarginson decided to play in his honour just days after.

Dan Sarginson drew praise after helping Wigan to a victory over Wakefield last week

He helped Wigan to a 25-10 victory and deservedly drew wide praise from all quarters afterwards. The week before, Sarginson scored twice against St Helens as the Warriors gear up for the semi-finals, with the centre a key part of their efforts.

It would be a fitting end to the season for him should he be part of a winning effort at Old Trafford.

It's been a strong debut season for Bryson Goodwin in Super League. It's easy to forget the centre was scheduled to join Leigh before their relegation scuppered that move. Instead, Goodwin's found himself impressing in a different part of Lancashire.

Bryson Goodwin scored five tries in Warrington's thrashing of Hull FC

He is up to 11 tries for 2018, the joint-fourth best for the Wolves, albeit helped by that five-try haul in the hammering of Hull FC.

Goodwin's metre return is excellent as well; 2641m at an average of 9.11m per drive. That includes 24 clean breaks and 96 tackle busts. Decent numbers for the New Zealand international.

John Bateman v Jack Hughes

Another important part of Wigan's title challenge is John Bateman, and he is another player aiming to leave on a high, having agreed a move to Canberra and the NRL for next season.

John Bateman will join Canberra at the end of the season

Perfectly capable of playing centre - as demonstrated with England - Bateman is most effective in the second row. He has got over 500 tackles for the season and has made big metres too.

Bateman's 388 carries have come at 7.06m a drive, 2739m in total. That is better than any of the Wigan forwards and the second best at the club behind winger Tom Davies. They will need him at his blockbusting best to make the Grand Final.

In the opposition second row is a former Wigan player in Jack Hughes. He has had to step up in 2018, missing back row partner Ben Currie who suffered a season-ending injury in April.

Jack Hughes has featured in every single Super League game for Wolves this season

Hughes provides a bit of grit in Warrington's pack, featuring in all 23 of the regular games in Super League and all of the Super 8s encounters too. He is a strong tackler, making the third most in the Warrington ranks this campaign, with 816.

Hughes is not shy of work in attack, carrying the fourth most for the club, making 2214 metres in the process. He has been so consistent for Steve Price this season and is an important member of the side.