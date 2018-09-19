Castleford v Wakefield: Three key battles in the Super 8s clash on Sky Sports

Bill Tupou has made more metres this season than anyone else in Super League

There are just two rounds left in the Super 8s, and as we approach the business end of the competition, the league's places are all but sorted.

Castleford are three points behind Wigan chasing a home semi-final. A Warriors win against Huddersfield would secure that on Thursday, but will the Tigers overcome Wakefield on Friday?

Here's three head to heads that might decide it...

Greg Eden v Bill Tupou

Greg Eden is making up for lost time. He's well clear as the club's top scorer in 2018, grabbing four more than the rest of his team-mates despite missing a huge chunk of the year. It's not quite the 38 he managed last season, but the winger is finding his feet as the semi-finals approach, crossing again against Huddersfield last week.

Greg Eden is Castleford's top try scorer in 2018

As well as being a top finisher, Eden is a real weapon with ball in hand. He's currently averaging 10.50 metres per carry; a seriously impressive effort considering his 154 carries is only the 15th most in the Castleford side.

Throw in his 25 clean breaks - the most for the club - and you've got a player capable of winning a tight match on his own.

Is Bill Tupou a Man of Steel contender? He's certainly had a stunning season in West Yorkshire. He's likely to carry on playing on the wing on Friday, despite the return of Ben Jones-Bishop. That's because Tom Johnstone is out injured.

Tupou is a force wherever he plays. Despite featuring most of the campaign in the centres for Trinity, he scored three tries in the three games he played on the wing in the regular season. Wakefield Chairman Michael Carter had to quash rumours Tupou could be sold to Castleford this week and that will be music to their fans' ears.

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

He's Super League's leader metre maker - racking up 3876m from his 448 carries, at an average of 8.65m a drive. Tupou also has 13 tries and seven try assists to his name in 2018. He's a real threat to any defence, either on the wing or at centre.

Grant Millington v Pauli Pauli

Grant Millington is one of the most reliable players in the Castleford side. Once again, he's delivered consistent metres in the pack; his 2179m, the fourth most at the club, have come at 6.52m a drive. And Millington is certainly no stranger to hard work - his 334 carries in the most in the entire Tigers squad.

Grant Millington has carried the ball more than any other Tigers player this season

The prop isn't shy when it comes to defensive work either. His 636 hits are well behind Paul McShane, but still the fourth best in Castleford colours.

The Australian is now into his seventh season with the club since signing in 2012 and has seen first-hand the development under Powell. Does a trophy beckon at Old Trafford?

It's been a good first year in England for prop forward Pauli Pauli. Tipped by many as one to watch this season after signing from the Newcastle Knights, he's proved a powerhouse in the front row. And Pauli has already extended his stay at the club, pencilling an additional year onto the one-campaign deal he signed in the winter.

Pauli Pauli is staying with Wakefield next season

There's been big competition for places in Wakefield's front row all season. David Fifita is arguably the star act, while Anthony England and Craig Huby are dependable options. Pauli has mainly been used off the interchange bench, occasionally proving his versatility starting in the back row.

He's made 1843 metres from his 249 carries, at an average of 7.40m a drive. And the forward has an eye for the line, scoring eight tries this season.

Mike McMeeken v Matty Ashurst

How important will England second rower Mike McMeeken be in the season run-in? He was one of the Tigers' key players in last year's run to the Grand Final, and he's turned in another solid campaign in 2018.

Castleford's Mike McMeeken fends off Leeds' Joel Moon

McMeeken is the club's fifth top tackler, putting in 634 hits, and has over 2,000 metres for the season. McMeeken's 314 carries is the second best for the club behind Grant Millington, while he's the top offloader in the side too, with 34. That much was evident in the win over Huddersfield; offloading five times in the match.

McMeeken also crossed the whitewash in that one, and has eight tries to his name in total. Will he help the side to go one better this season?

Matty Ashurst has enjoyed a great season for Wakefield. Almost an ever-present during the regular campaign, he's a consistent performer for Chris Chester to have at his disposal.

Wakefield's Matty Ashurst powers into the Huddersfield defence

Ashurst is the club's top tackler in 2018, having completed 995 hits so far - he should break the 1,000 barrier for Trinity on Friday night - only Paul McShane has made more in Super League.

Ashurst is already past his total of 952 from 2017, and he's also recorded the most tackles by a Wakefield player since the data collection started in 2003.

But the second rower has more to his game than that. He's got four tries and five assists and has nearly hit 2,000 metres from his 257 carries so far. A dependable figure.

Squads

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Luke Gale, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.